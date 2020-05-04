 Trump administration points finger at China for COVID-19 while Chinese state media revives conspiracy theories - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Trump administration points finger at China for COVID-19 while Chinese state media revives conspiracy theories

Premium

trump

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Over the weekend, the Trump administration continued to point fingers at China for the ravages of COVID-19, doubling down on a bilateral blame game that seriously escalated last week.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed there is “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus came from a lab in Wuhan, in an interview on ABC News on Sunday (full transcript on State.gov). He did not specify what this evidence was, or clarify what amount of evidence qualifies as “enormous,” but he did add that “there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.” Then there was this exchange:

QUESTION: Do you believe it was man-made or genetically modified?

SECRETARY POMPEO:  Look, the best experts so far seem to think it was man-made. I have no reason to disbelieve that at this point.

QUESTION: Your Office of the DNI says the consensus, the scientific consensus, was not man-made or genetically modified.

SECRETARY POMPEO: That’s right. I agree with that.

The charitable way to interpret this is that Pompeo got “confused” about what the position of U.S. intelligence agencies is, as the Guardian suggested. Another way to interpret it is that he was deliberately spreading misinformation about the nature of the virus.

President Trump yesterday accused China of making “a horrible mistake” that led to the global spread of COVID-19, but did not specify what he meant, CNBC reports. Last week, his public comments had suggested that he was convinced of the same Wuhan lab theory as Pompeo.

A Department of Homeland Security report said that China “intentionally concealed the severity” of the outbreak in early January in order to stock up on medical supplies, the AP reported. Washington Post reporter Emily Rauhala tweeted in reaction:

Perplexed by this story about alleged Chinese “hoarding”: We know China withheld information. But in January, the country faced a new, terrifying virus. Of course it started gathering masks and other PPE. Where is evidence of a plot to keep it from others?

Chinese state media, meanwhile, is returning to conspiracy theories first injected into the mainstream by foreign ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 in March, which insinuate — without even bothering to claim that there is “enormous evidence” — that COVID-19 might have originated in the U.S. A tweet from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson account on April 27 hinted at this reversal of tactics, and then the People’s Daily published 10 questions on COVID-19 that must be answered by U.S. politicians on May 1. For flavor, here are questions 2, 3, and 6:

  • “There are over 20,000 deaths from the seasonal flu in America starting last September, how many of those cases were the novel coronavirus undetected?”
  • “Why did Washington suddenly shut down its bioweapons lab in Fort Detrick, Maryland last July?”
  • “When did the earliest COVID-19 infection happen in the U.S.? Why doesn’t Washington get experts to trace it?”

In another sign this could all get much worse very quickly, Trump threatened to bring back his favorite policy tool of tariffs — which he said “at a minimum are the greatest negotiating tool that we have ever devised that we never use” — if China doesn’t fulfill all of its purchase promises from the phase one trade deal, the SCMP reports. That means that China will have to buy $76.7 billion of American goods and services this year on top of its 2017 baseline, all during the most significant global economic downturn of the century.

Related: The “Trump administration is ‘turbocharging’ an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China,” Reuters reports.

The U.S. Commerce Department, State and other agencies are looking for ways to push companies to move both sourcing and manufacturing out of China. Tax incentives and potential re-shoring subsidies are among measures being considered to spur changes, the current and former officials told Reuters.

Share
Guangzhou introduces anti-discrimination measures after denial of mistreatment of Africans Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Monday, May 4, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn May 4, 2020

Guangzhou introduces anti-discrimination measures after denial of mistreatment of Africans

Lucas Niewenhuis May 4, 2020

Links for Monday, May 4, 2020

The editors May 4, 2020

Sinica Podcast Network updates: May 4, 2020

The editors May 4, 2020

Editor’s note for Friday, May 1, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn May 1, 2020

Trump escalates the COVID-19 blame game as China’s European embassies push counternarratives

Lucas Niewenhuis May 1, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.