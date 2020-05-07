What do the new U.S. rules on Huawei and American companies mean?

Yesterday, our newsletter included a summary of a Reuters story titled “U.S. drafts rule to allow Huawei and U.S. firms to work together on 5G standards.” The summary was perhaps misleading:

The new rules are not a relaxation of the restrictions on sales to Huawei. All the new rules do is allow U.S. tech companies to participate in international organizations that set global standards for tech and telecommunications, even if Huawei is also a member. This is to prevent U.S. companies being left out of decisions that affect nearly every aspect of the global technology business. The previous restrictions on selling to Huawei or working with them in other ways have not been lifted.