 What do the new U.S. rules on Huawei and American companies mean? - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

What do the new U.S. rules on Huawei and American companies mean?

Premium

Yesterday, our newsletter included a summary of a Reuters story titled “U.S. drafts rule to allow Huawei and U.S. firms to work together on 5G standards.” The summary was perhaps misleading:

The new rules are not a relaxation of the restrictions on sales to Huawei. All the new rules do is allow U.S. tech companies to participate in international organizations that set global standards for tech and telecommunications, even if Huawei is also a member. This is to prevent U.S. companies being left out of decisions that affect nearly every aspect of the global technology business. The previous restrictions on selling to Huawei or working with them in other ways have not been lifted.

Share
Links for Thursday, May 7, 2020 Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

Links for Thursday, May 7, 2020

The editors May 7, 2020

Editor’s note for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn May 6, 2020

Will Beijing finally ditch GDP targets this year?

Lucas Niewenhuis May 6, 2020

Beijing says protesters pose more danger to Hong Kong than coronavirus

Lucas Niewenhuis May 6, 2020

Links for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

The editors May 6, 2020

Editor’s note for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn May 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.