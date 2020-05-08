Week in Review: Friday, May 8, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- Shanghai Disneyland is set to reopen on May 11, making it the world’s first Disney theme park to resume business following the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the amusement park will not be operating at full capacity, as Chinese central authorities have mandated that tourist attractions cap operations at 30% capacity.
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed there was “enormous evidence” that the COVID-19 virus originated in a Wuhan lab, further escalating the Trump administration’s efforts to pin the COVID-19 pandemic on China.
- However, Pompeo’s claims have not found support from any of the U.S.’s closest allies, including Britain and Australia, with Five Eyes intelligence sources reportedly claiming that there is currently no evidence to support the Wuhan lab theory. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has also dismissed the theory.
- Guangdong announced new measures intended to put an end to the COVID-19-related discrimination against foreigners in the province. In the absence of official admission of the problem, the announcement also represents a tacit acknowledgement that the racial discrimation against Africans in the province’s capital, Guangzhou, was real and worth preventing in the future.
- Beijing may finally forgo setting official GDP targets in this year’s upcoming National People’s Congress work report due to the uncertainty stemming from COVID-19. Authorities may instead favor a more flexible “description” of their economic goals.
- The State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office has released a new statement (in Chinese) pinning Hong Kong’s economic decline on “violent” protesters, whom the statement describes as a “political virus” and the “major enemy” of the “one country, two systems” principle.
- The U.S. Department of Commerce published a new set of rules on April 28 restricting the export of a range of items intended for “military end use or military end users” in China, Russia, and Venezuela, to ensure that “U.S. technology does not get into the wrong hands.”
- A prestigious private middle school in Shanghai came under fire online after it published a poverty-shaming article that asked parents to make sure they are rich and educated enough before applying to enroll their children.
- Hundreds of thousands of writers signed to China Literature participated in an online strike on May 5 to protest exploitative contracts and intellectual property rights infringement. China Literature is China’s biggest online publisher and a Tencent subsidiary.
- A woman was refused entry at a subway station in Hangzhou after her summer dress was deemed “too revealing.” The decision provoked an immediate backlash online after the woman shared her experience on social media.
- Smartphone maker Xiaomi was forced to apologize to angry Japanese customers after it released a video advertisement that appeared to liken its new smartphone’s fast-charging capabilities to the 1945 nuclear bombing of Nagasaki.
- Video-sharing site Bilibili sparked online debate about the legacy of China’s May Fourth Movement and youth culture with a video titled “The Coming Wave” (后浪 hòuláng). While many were inspired by the video, which champions the options and resources available to China’s youth, others used it to point out that not all of “humanity’s gifts” are available to mainland youths.
