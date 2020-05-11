 Chinese basketball could resume in July — CBA chief Yao Ming - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Chinese basketball could resume in July — CBA chief Yao Ming

Sports

The China Sports Column is a SupChina weekly feature.

While the National Basketball Association and commissioner Adam Silver are considering an assortment of plans to resume its season — making multiple contingencies — China’s top domestic league is also considering options on how best to finish its season.

Chinese Basketball Association chairman Yáo Míng 姚明 told CCTV in an interview on Friday that he hopes the CBA will resume at the start of July. The date is a much later one than some of the dates originally proposed, which must come as a disappointment to those watching from the NBA’s league office, considering China has contained COVID-19 to a much better degree than the U.S.

The former NBA icon told Chinese state television that while “public health and fairness” are his top priorities, he and the league have considered three options for resuming play. “The first is to play the whole season, the second is to cut some games, the third is to end the regular season and start the playoffs with the league rankings right now,” Yao said.

“We are considering a season play-in tournament while isolating teams and players in closed stadiums and hotels. We will notify the teams 21 days before the league restarts once we make the final decision.”

The league has been suspended since the Chinese New Year break in February. Most teams have played 30 of their 46 scheduled games.

Yao hinted in his interview with CCTV that the home-and-away format could be abandoned in favor of moving the remaining games to two or three cities and playing out the season under isolated conditions.

The potential to move the league to a few geographically close cities has been contemplated from the very start, after the CBA realized that the league would be suspended for months.

Guangzhou, Dongguan, and Shenzhen, which all have CBA teams, could become hosting sites, while Beijing/Tianjin and Shanghai/Suzhou/Nanjing have also been in the discussion to host all the remaining games.

~

CFA urges clubs to temporarily cut players salaries by 50%

Brazilian player Hulk of Shanghai SIPG attends the first public training following the COVID-19 outbreak. REUTERS/Aly Song

The Chinese Super League was the first soccer league in the world to suspend the season due to COVID-19, but the Chinese Football Association (CFA), China’s soccer governing body, has only now begun a campaign to safeguard the alreadyshaky financial health of the league’s clubs.

The CFA announced recommendations on Friday that clubs cut the salaries of staff (playing and non-playing) by between 30 and 50 percent.

“The COVID-19 epidemic has had a big impact on the soccer industry. All levels of leagues were forced to postpone the 2020 season, which influenced the normal operation of clubs,” read the CFA announcement. “With low income and high labor costs, the clubs are facing growing financial pressure.”

While the CFA made it clear these were not compulsory measures, they did recommend that the clubs cut the salaries of their players from the March 1 suspension to a week before whenever the league restarts.

“I hope the players could view the salary cut in a positive way,” CFA president Chen Xuyuan told CCTV in an interview on Thursday before the official announcement.

“The salary cut will benefit the long-term development of both the clubs and the players. We should not only consider the right now. We need to see the future.

“The foreign players are included in the salary cut plan. We have many communications with FIFA. It’s not fair if we treat foreign and domestic players differently.”

As well as the potential for a pay cut, the CFA also gave clubs the green light to delay payment of these wages until the season starts, although the CFA did make it clear that clubs could only delay up to 30 percent of the total staff salaries.

~

China claims top spot FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup

China managed to secure the top ranking in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Nations Cup after tying with the U.S. in the Superfinal of the tournament.

The tournament brought together the best players in the world — minus world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen — to compete in a live-streamed international team chess competition.

The six teams included China, Europe, the U.S., Russia, India, and the rest of the world.

The format included a round-robin stage followed by a Superfinal between the two top-ranked teams.

At the end of the round-robin, China was ranked at the top with eight wins plus a single draw and one loss. The team from Europe, coached by Garry Kasparov, lost to the American side, which faced off against China in the finals.

China, who lost its first matchup with the U.S. in the round-robin stage, knew that a draw would be enough to secure the title due to a superior record during the round robin.

It came down to the final match between Hou Yifan and Irina Krush. Hou did enough to stop Krush from getting the win, thus securing China the title.

Chess may not be as exciting as basketball or soccer, but it is all we have at the moment:

The China Sports Column runs every week on SupChina.

Share
Editor's note for Friday, May 8, 2020 Previous post

Gerry is a sports writer and editor based in Beijing. He can usually be found watching Beijing Guo'an or Kunlun Red Star.

Related articles

China’s top boxer Xu Can wants the world; Chinese soccer resumes play

Gerry Harker May 4, 2020

Sun Yang kicked out of Olympic training as rival reveals harassment from Chinese fans

Gerry Harker April 27, 2020

Jeremy Lin pledges up to $1 million for coronavirus relief

Gerry Harker April 20, 2020

Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League is the only game in town (and the world)

Alexander Boyd April 16, 2020

Michael Jordan wins trademark battle against Chinese company using his name

Gerry Harker April 13, 2020

Conor McGregor calls China ‘barbaric’ for delivering faulty masks

Gerry Harker April 7, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.