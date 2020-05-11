 Guangzhou introduces anti-discrimination measures after denying mistreatment of Africans - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Guangzhou introduces anti-discrimination measures after denying mistreatment of Africans

Newsletter

guangdong

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

When news emerged in early April that African residents in the city of Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, were facing a wave of discrimination and even evictions because of unfounded suspicion that they were bringing COVID-19 to China, China’s reaction was denial. “All foreigners are treated equally. We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination,” a foreign ministry statement published on CGTN Africa read. China later moved to address the rupture crisis in China-Africa relations, but never admitted that there had been a problem.  

Now Guangdong Province has announced new measures to stop discrimination against foreigners. Per the South China Morning Post, they are “the latest attempt to make amends with the African community following reports that Africans were being forcibly quarantined, kicked out of their homes and denied service in shops and hotels under the guise of controlling the spread of COVID-19.”

Why now?

Nigeria’s House of Representatives last month passed an unprecedented motion to censure China for its mistreatment of Africans in Guangzhou. African social media remains lit up with complaints and shared videos about racism in China.  

Guangdong’s new regulations are a tacit recognition that the incidents of discrimination were real and worth preventing in the future. It remains to be seen if these measures end up satisfying African civil society, especially in countries like South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, where condemnation of China was loudest last month.

    Share
    Poverty shaming and skimpy dress shaming Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Shanghai Disneyland reopens, but no selfies with Mickey Mouse

    The editors May 11, 2020

    U.S. restricts visas for Chinese journalists, dimming press freedom

    The editors May 11, 2020

    Poverty shaming and skimpy dress shaming

    The editors May 11, 2020

    Internet writers strike against ‘unfair contracts’ with Tencent company

    The editors May 11, 2020

    Will Beijing finally ditch GDP targets this year?

    Lucas Niewenhuis May 6, 2020

    U.S. allies dismiss Trump administration’s Wuhan lab conspiracy theory

    Lucas Niewenhuis May 5, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.