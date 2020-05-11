 Shanghai Disneyland reopens, but no selfies with Mickey Mouse - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Shanghai Disneyland reopens, but no selfies with Mickey Mouse

Newsletter

disney

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Shanghai Disneyland sold out of entrance tickets for its first day of reopening — today, May 11. The park was the first of Disney’s theme parks to close on January 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and today it became the first to reopen.

Visitors could board rides and eat at Disney cafes and restaurants, but with social distancing rules enforced. The park operated at below 30% of its 84,000 customer capacity. Visitors had to purchase tickets online in advance, wear masks, have their temperature screened upon entry, and show their government-issued QR code, which provides contact tracing and serves as a COVID-19 detection system. Visitors were not allowed to take selfies with Disney characters. (See photos taken today at the park.)  

The world’s largest entertainment company has already taken a staggering $1.4 billion hit to its earnings this year, with the company’s theme-park division the most impacted. Disney’s net income for the first quarter fell 91% to $475 million. Earnings are likely to decline even further in the current quarter.

In China, Disney reopened some of its retail and entertainment attractions in early March, including Wishing Star Park, Disneytown, and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel. Last week, China’s State Council unveiled a new set of guidelines (in Chinese) for reopening higher-risk public locations such as tourist attractions and movie theaters. In short, they can open for business, but are advised to resume operations at reduced capacity and with social distancing and other conditions enforced. See SupChina for details on the new guidelines.

Meanwhile, Chinese Basketball Association chairman Yáo Míng 姚明 told CCTV in an interview on Friday that he hopes the CBA will resume at the start of July. See SupChina for details.

Share
U.S. restricts visas for Chinese journalists, dimming press freedom Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

U.S. restricts visas for Chinese journalists, dimming press freedom

The editors May 11, 2020

Guangzhou introduces anti-discrimination measures after denying mistreatment of Africans

The editors May 11, 2020

Poverty shaming and skimpy dress shaming

The editors May 11, 2020

Internet writers strike against ‘unfair contracts’ with Tencent company

The editors May 11, 2020

Will Beijing finally ditch GDP targets this year?

Lucas Niewenhuis May 6, 2020

U.S. allies dismiss Trump administration’s Wuhan lab conspiracy theory

Lucas Niewenhuis May 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.