 Tesla borrows more than half a billion dollars from Chinese state bank - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Tesla borrows more than half a billion dollars from Chinese state bank

Business and Tech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

China is loaning Tesla more than half a billion dollars to expand its Shanghai car manufacturing plant, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. The plant’s expansion comes as Tesla fights to reopen its factory in California, which had been ordered closed as the U.S. tries to curb the spread of COVID-19. On Monday Tesla told its American employees to return to work, defying local health officials.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China’s largest lender, is giving Tesla a credit line of up to 4 billion yuan ($565.51 million) which is to be used only for production-related expenditures at its Shanghai plant.

Last year loan agreements with Chinese banks for up to 3.5 billion yuan ($493 million) supported the first phase of Tesla’s Shanghai factory. The plant closed for two weeks in January under health orders from China’s government, before restarting production with support from local officials.

Production is up in China but sales are down

Despite its Shanghai plant now operating at full capacity, Tesla’s sales in China may have still been impacted by coronavirus shutdowns. Sales of Tesla’s Model 3 sedan plunged more than 64 percent in April compared to March according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In an April 29 earnings call CEO Elon Musk said Tesla was lowering the price of its Model 3 cars in China. “We are making rapid progress on lowering the production cost in China, and we’re actually excited to announce on this call that we will be reducing the price of the Standard Range Model 3 basically tomorrow China time,” he said.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory opened in October of last year; the plant is Tesla’s first outside the United States, and has been supported through Chinese loans as part of a government push to invest in electric vehicles and reduce air pollution. China’s New Energy Vehicle market is now the largest in the world.

Production up in California too?

Since Tesla’s factory in the U.S. closed on March 23, Musk has pressed for California officials to allow it to reopen, calling the shutdown “fascist.” In a complaint filed

with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Tesla said the shutdown order “puts businesses deemed critical to the nation’s well-being by the federal and state governments between a rock and a hard place.”

Last Saturday Tesla sued Alameda County, where its factory is based, and Musk threatened to leave the state of California.

On Monday afternoon Musk tweeted that production was resuming: “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

    Share
    Editor's note for Monday, May 11, 2020 Previous post
    Shannon Van Sant

    Shannon Van Sant is a journalist and documentary filmmaker in New York City, and previously reported from Beijing for CBS News and PBS television.

    Related articles

    The Indianapolis-Shanghai partnership that could develop an effective COVID-19 remedy

    Shannon Van Sant May 8, 2020

    Will China control the global internet via its Digital Silk Road?

    Paul Triolo and Robert Greene May 8, 2020

    Shanghai Disneyland reopens next Monday — first Disney park in the world post-COVID-19

    Shannon Van Sant May 7, 2020

    China’s satellite launches slow down but manned spaceflight is ready for liftoff

    Andrew Jones May 7, 2020

    Facebook goes quiet on Libra, as China prepares to launch world’s first official digital currency

    Shannon Van Sant May 5, 2020

    Dangdang’s divorce saga continues as co-founder Li Guoqing steals company seals

    Jiayun Feng April 27, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.