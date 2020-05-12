China’s Urban sprawl and the rural underclass left behind

While China may boast the world’s largest urban population, its cities tend to be significantly less dense than their global counterparts. The average population density of Chinese cities actually dropped by over 25% between 2004 and 2014. Two of urban sprawl’s biggest drivers are policies that divide China into urban and rural categories, the hukou and dual-track systems.
