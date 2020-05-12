 Sony shuts down PlayStation Store in China after backdoor tip-off to authorities - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Sony shuts down PlayStation Store in China after backdoor tip-off to authorities

Society

Japanese electronics behemoth Sony has announced that it has suspended online services for its PlayStation Store in China, with no guarantee of a reopening date. While the company didn’t give any specific reasons other than “system security updates,” many people believe that the abrupt closure was caused by a social media user on Weibo, who reported to the country’s top content regulators that some Chinese gamers were downloading unlicensed games from overseas services via a back door (such as an unofficial download channel).

Sony’s statement (in Chinese), published on Weibo in the early morning of May 10, said that the online store, which is the go-to digital storefront for Chinese owners of its flagship console PlayStation 4, was temporarily closed due to “security updates” on its system. The closure appeared to be specific to mainland China, as other parts of the world did not see any service disruptions in the past few days.

So far, the company hasn’t unveiled more details about the updates, nor has it said when the service will return.

Given that the suspension was sudden and regional, it has prompted a great deal of speculation about the trigger. The prevailing theory among Chinese gamers seems to be that the move was in connection with a Weibo post made in late April. In the since-deleted post (in Chinese), a Weibo user named @森里萤四 (sēnlǐ yíng sì), who claimed to be an avid fan of Microsoft’s Xbox series, a major player in the home console business, shared a screenshot of a complaint he lodged with the publishing bureau under China’s Communist Party Propaganda Department, in which he alleged that some PlayStation 4 players were able to switch to overseas services using a backdoor service and buy unlicensed games.

The person also cited a few examples in the complaint, including the first-person shooter game Doom and the racing game Gran Turismo 5, saying that these products contained inappropriate content featuring violence and obscenity. “I strongly urge the authorities to take a look at the issue immediately and prohibit such practices entirely!” he wrote.

Among Chinese gamers, using backdoor hacks on their consoles to buy foreign titles is a common practice to get around China’s strict censorship of video games. In 2015, China scrapped its 15-year ban on foreign-made gaming consoles, allowing industry giants such as Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft to enter the market. But in the following years, the video-game industry in China remained an area under close scrutiny, where all titles available on these consoles need to be approved by Chinese censors before their official releases in the country.

Due to the restrictions on video games, while Chinese gamers have been allowed to purchase Sony’s console PlayStation 4 legally since the ban was lifted, many of them have still opted to buy devices sold in other countries from the gray market in order to play games unavailable in the country. Meanwhile, owners of legal consoles can buy backdoor hacks online to achieve the same goal. On Taobao, China’s biggest ecommerce platform, vendors can be found selling such programs for a fee as low as 5 yuan ($0.71).

In light of the store’s closure, the Weibo user who brought the issue to the regulator’s attention has received a torrent of criticism online, mostly from PlayStation 4 players who believe that the whole ordeal was caused by his complaint. “Chinese people don’t deserve to play video games. We are unable to produce good games. This person is such a piece of s**t,” a Weibo user wrote (in Chinese). Many also raised concerns that the person’s behavior was a product of China’s unique snitching culture, where authorities often encourage citizens to tell on people who engage in illegal activities. “Seems like I have to live in constant fear that maybe one day someone will snitch on something that I like,” a Weibo user commented (in Chinese).

    Share
    End of an era? A history of Chinese students in America Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    End of an era? A history of Chinese students in America

    Eric Fish May 12, 2020

    China’s largest smart locker company, Hive Box, faces boycott from customers after ending free services

    Jiayun Feng May 11, 2020

    China issues new guidelines to reopen movie theaters, hotels, and sports venues, but uncertainty remains

    Jiayun Feng May 8, 2020

    Song of the Skywalker: The endangered gibbons of Yunnan

    Kyle Obermann May 8, 2020

    Young people of China, go consume and have fun! May Fourth propaganda from popular video sharing site Bilibili

    Alexander Boyd May 7, 2020

    Xiaomi apologizes for video featuring references to atomic bombings of Nagasaki

    Jiayun Feng May 7, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.