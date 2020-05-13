Editor’s note for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Dear Access member,

If you missed our all day U.S.-China Series Zoomfest last week, recordings of the conversations are now up on Youtube in a playlist. “Journalistic Cold War,” the panel I moderated with Jiayang Fan of the New Yorker, former New York Times correspondent David Barboza of The Wire China, and Josh Chin of the Wall Street Journal is here.

Three stories you need to know about today:

Our top story today is once again about the growing acrimony between China and the U.S. On this subject, scholar Christopher R. Hill asks a good question in an essay in Foreign Affairs:

What does Washington want from China? (porous paywall). He writes:

Pique is no substitute for policy. For all that China has to consider in the months ahead, perhaps it is the United States that needs to calm down and ask itself what it wants next and how to get it.

The business and politics of meat is the subject of our second story today: Meat shortages in U.S. stores and booming exports to China lead to scrutiny in Washington. Read the summary below, or click through to SupChina for the whole thing.

China is still dealing with new outbreaks of COVID-19: a reminder that this disease is really tough to beat. See story 3 below for details.

Our word of the day is American meat famine, 美国肉荒 měiguó ròu huāng, a term used by some Chinese media to describe the meat shortages in American grocery stores and supermarkets.

