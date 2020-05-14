Editor’s note for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Dear Access member,

On May 21, we’re hosting a webinar titled Post-pandemic financial markets between the U.S. and China. Hear from CEOs and experts as they tackle questions about COVID-19 and its impact on business and markets globally. We’ll also discuss the global pandemic and how we should expect the world to operate in a COVID-19 economy. Get $10 off with an Access members promo code: CEOACCESS21.

Our word of the day is nucleic acid test 核酸检测 hésuān jiǎncè.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief