Week in Review: Friday, May 15, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- The city of Jilin in China’s northeastern province of the same name went into lockdown after it reported 21 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19. The lockdown follows the earlier lockdown of the city of Shulan, technically a suburb of Jilin City, at the end of last week, as well as a new cluster of cases in Wuhan.
- Meanwhile, efforts have been made to ramp up regular COVID-19 testing capacity throughout China, as the rest of the country continues to reopen and attempts to establish a new normal that keeps the disease at bay.
- The Trump administration further escalated the U.S.-China blame game, with the FBI issuing a warning of Chinese attempts to steal U.S. COVID-19 research, and Trump referring to COVID-19 as the “Plague from China.” China responded to the research theft allegation by asserting that it leads vaccine R&D and has no need to steal.
- New visa restrictions for Chinese journalists working in the U.S. for non-American outlets were announced by the Department of Homeland Security on May 8, in the latest round of a tit-for-tat media spat between the U.S. and China and another loss for press freedom.
- China placed an import freeze on four of Australia’s largest meat processors. The move is almost certainly China’s retaliation for Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s repeated calls for an independent international inquiry into COVID-19. In addition, it follows threats from China’s ambassador to Australia, Chéng Jìngyè 成竞业, that the country would feel economic ramifications should its government continue to push for an investigation.
- The shortage of meat in U.S. grocery stores amid the continuation of booming exports to China has resulted in scrutiny in Washington after Trump invoked the 1950 Defense Production Act to keep plants open despite the health risks to workers amid COVID-19.
- Hive Box, China’s largest smart locker company, is facing a boycott from customers after it put an end to its service that allowed casual users to store their ecommerce purchases for free. The introduction of service fees follows Hive Box’s acquisition of its biggest smart locker rival.
- Tesla is borrowing up to 4 billion yuan ($565.51 million) from China’s largest lender, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, to expand its Shanghai car manufacturing plant. The plant’s expansion comes as Tesla fights to reopen its California factory, which was ordered closed as the U.S. tries to curb the spread of COVID-19.
- Sony suspended online services for its Chinese PlayStation Store, with no guarantee of when services would resume. While the company didn’t give any specific reasons other than “system security updates,” many people believe that the abrupt closure was the result of a report that claimed some Chinese gamers were downloading unlicensed games from overseas services via a back door.
- A majority of Taiwanese adults hold negative views of mainland China and support closer ties with the United States, it was revealed in a new report by the Pew Research Center. The report found that 61% of those surveyed held unfavorable views of China, while 68% viewed the U.S. positively.
- A post by one of China’s megawatt internet celebrities, Jiāng Yìlěi 姜逸磊, also known as Papi Jiang, sparked a heated online feminist debate after it revealed that Jiang’s newborn daughter had inherited her father’s last name. While many people swept to Jiang’s defense, others accused her of abandoning her feminist values post-marriage.
- China’s dairy industry was rocked by another baby milk scandal, after parents in Chenzhou, Hunan Province, claimed that their children developed deformed heads after being given a protein drink sold as an infant formula. The State Administration of Market Regulation, China’s antitrust authority, said in a statement (in Chinese) that its Hunan branch would “thoroughly investigate” the claims.
