 Sinica Early Access: Has China won? A conversation with Singapore’s former Ambassador Kishore Mahbubani - SupChina
Sinica Early Access: Has China won? A conversation with Singapore’s former Ambassador Kishore Mahbubani

In the first part of this two-part conversation, Kishore Mahbubani, a former UN ambassador of Singapore, returns to Sinica to chat with Kaiser about his latest book, Has China Won? The Chinese Challenge to American Primacy. It’s a bracing read, unsparing in its criticisms of Chinese and American strategic blunders, and its tough-love approach is sure to rankle.

  Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week's Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members.

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 115

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Pinduoduo overtakes JD.com as China’s second-most-valuable online retailer, automaker BYD announces that it will reapply for U.S. regulatory approval to ship N95 face masks to California, and American soybean exporters could reclaim some of the export market lost to Brazil under the U.S.-China trade deal.

China in Africa Podcast: The complicated politics of Chinese dam construction in Guinea

The 450-megawatt Souapiti hydroelectric dam in Guinea is scheduled to begin operating this fall and will bring badly needed electricity to one of Africa’s poorest countries. When complete, state-owned China International Water and Electric Corporation will jointly own and operate the plant together with the Guinean government. Yaqiu Wang, a China researcher at Human Rights Watch, and Jim Wormington, a senior researcher in HRW’s Africa Division, join Eric and Cobus to discuss a report the two co-wrote recently analyzing the human and environmental costs of the project.

    Xi defends Beijing and calls for 'review of the global response to COVID-19 after it is brought under control'
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Shannon Van Sant.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Monday, May 18, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn May 18, 2020

    Xi defends Beijing and calls for ‘review of the global response to COVID-19 after it is brought under control’

    The editors May 18, 2020

    Rule of law under attack in Hong Kong

    Jeremy Goldkorn May 18, 2020

    China moves to crush a COVID-19 cluster in the northeast before political meetings in Beijing

    Lucas Niewenhuis May 18, 2020

    Links for Monday, May 18, 2020

    The editors May 18, 2020

    Editor’s note for Friday, May 15, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn May 15, 2020

