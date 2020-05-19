 Stop hiding your periods, says Chinese pad commercial - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Stop hiding your periods, says Chinese pad commercial

Society

A new commercial airing in China for Libresse, a Swedish brand of feminine hygiene products, has generated a shower of praise on social media for breaking new ground in menstrual products advertising in China.

The one-minute ad features Chinese actress Zhōu Dōngyǔ 周冬雨, the brand’s Chinese ambassador, who explains why she resonates with the company’s core mission, which is to break down stigmas and normalize periods.

“It’s unfortunate that menstruation has become a taboo topic, something that shouldn’t be talked about publicly. It’s like a ‘no good’ take in filming that needs to be deleted,” the 28-year-old actress says in the video. “The average woman has more than 400 periods in her lifetime. More than 400 menstruation cycles. These days shouldn’t be crossed out carelessly on calendars. These days are important events that deserve to be emphasized with red markers in our life.”

“So, stop hiding your periods,” Zhou says at the ad’s conclusion. “This is what every woman is entitled to do.”

640 6

In addition to the empowering message, the commercial pushes the envelope for feminine care product advertising by including an array of red-themed shots to represent menstrual blood.

While the Chinese commercial didn’t go as far as the brand’s ads in Western countries, which used red-colored fluid to demonstrate their pads’ absorbency, it is undoubtedly a refreshing change of pace from conventional Chinese commercials for feminine hygiene products, which usually feature some unnervingly smiley women engaging in activities unrelated to menstruation, mysterious blue liquids being poured on pads, and coded euphemisms for the word period (月经 yuèjīng), such as “the great-aunt” (大姨妈 dàyímā) and “the old friend” (老朋友 lǎopéngyǒu).

640 7

The ad is part of Libresse’s “Don’t Hide Your Period” (#月经不隐藏# yuèjīng bú yǐncáng) social media campaign, which seeks to “bring confidence to more Chinese women” and inspire them to “keep it real all the time.”

Since the ad premiered on May 17, the response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive. “I absolutely love this ad and hope there are more commercials like this. When I started telling my male colleagues that I had my period, some of them were surprised to hear in the beginning. But now they are totally fine with it and even ask me what they can do to help me relieve cramps,” a Douban user said (in Chinese).

Orange Umbrella Charity, a Chinese nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence and raising awareness about women’s issues, published an article (in Chinese) today in praise of the commercial, saying that while it deserved all the recognition and appreciation it received, the task of smashing taboos around menstruation remains unfinished. “We also need positive coverage in the media, lectures in communities, quality sex education taught in schools, and more straightforward displays of femenie hygiene products in grocery stores,” the organization wrote.

While periods remain a subject cloaked in secrecy and shame for many women in China, Zhou is not the first female celebrity to talk about her menstrual experience openly. In 2016, Chinese swimmer Fù Yuánhuì 傅园慧 made international headlines because of a post-race interview, in which she apologized to her teammates for her performance and said, “My period came last night and I’m really tired right now.” It was a groundbreaking moment in Chinese television and Fu’s candidness inspired a slew of constructive conversations about menstruation stigma back then.

    Share
    Chinese parents who lose their only child — a tragedy so common there’s a word for it Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    Chinese parents who lose their only child — a tragedy so common there’s a word for it

    Huang Chenkuang May 19, 2020

    Chinese state media and Hong Kong’s education bureau slam local exam authority over history question about Japanese occupation

    Jiayun Feng May 18, 2020

    Ecommerce delivery: Hive Box apologizes for price increase, but customer revolt rages on

    Jiayun Feng May 15, 2020

    Long lines for grand opening of Popeyes Shanghai, which ran out of food

    Clay Baldo May 15, 2020

    Hengduan: Creating China’s Appalachian trail

    Kyle Obermann May 15, 2020

    China investigates claims of link between suspicious infant formula and children’s swollen heads

    Jiayun Feng May 14, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.