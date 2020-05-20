 Beijing lashes out at Pompeo after he congratulates Tsai Ing-wen on second term - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Beijing lashes out at Pompeo after he congratulates Tsai Ing-wen on second term

NewsletterPremium

Screen Shot 2020 05 20 at 5.56.32 PM

Matt Pottinger, the U.S. deputy national security advisor, delivered remarks for Tsai Ing-wen’s inauguration in Mandarin with the White House in the background. Screenshot from video on the Taiwanese presidential office Youtube channel.

Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén) began her second term as Taiwan’s president today, after winning reelection in a landslide in January. In her inauguration speech, available in both Chinese and English here, she:

  • Celebrated her government’s successful containment of COVID-19 (Taiwan just marked 13 days with no new infections).
  • Laid out a plan to “proactively develop our industries, foster a safe society [with “health and social safety nets”], ensure national security, and deepen our democracy” over the next four years.
  • Stated that Taiwan “will continue to fight for our participation in international organizations, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with our allies, and bolster ties with the United States, Japan, Europe, and other like-minded countries.”
  • Reiterated that she “will not accept the Beijing authorities’ use of ‘one country, two systems’ to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo.”

Over 90 foreign dignitaries from 41 countries sent video messages of congratulations to Tsai, according to Focus Taiwan. This included David Stilwell, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Matt Pottinger, the U.S. deputy national security advisor, who delivered remarks in Mandarin with the White House in the background.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also issued a statement that congratulated President Tsai, and said, “Her courage and vision in leading Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world.”

In response, Beijing lashed out at Pompeo in particular.

  • Foreign Ministry spokesperson and chief troll Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 gave a lengthy response to Pompeo’s congratulatory message, calling it “grave interference in China’s internal affairs,” and warning, “Practices that undermine China’s core interests and intervene in China’s domestic affairs will be met with forceful fightback…China will take necessary measures in response to the U.S. erroneous practices, and the consequences will be borne by the U.S. side.” The Foreign Ministry also reprinted a version of these remarks as a separate statement (Chinese version here).
  • The Ministry of National Defense also put out a similar statement, in English and Chinese.

See also: What are the right and the wrong ways for the U.S. to support Taiwan? ChinaFile asks Yu-Jie Chen, Bonnie S. Glaser, Jerome A. Cohen, and Karl Eikenberry, among others, what a U.S. campaign to support Taiwan should look like and what its objectives ought to be.

Share
Links for Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Links for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The editors May 20, 2020

Editor’s note for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn May 19, 2020

Disney’s streaming wunderkind joins TikTok

The editors May 19, 2020

Luckin to be delisted from Nasdaq after fraud scandal

Shannon Van Sant May 19, 2020

Trump sends hate mail to WHO, threatens to make funding pull permanent

Lucas Niewenhuis May 19, 2020

Links for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The editors May 19, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.