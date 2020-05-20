 Editor's note for Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

Less than three bucks. That’s how much shares in Luckin Coffee cost today, down from a peak of $50 on January 17. Meanwhile the U.S. Senate passed legislation which could bar some Chinese companies from American stock exchanges, just a day after Nasdaq announced it would delist Luckin Coffee. Luckin is the aggressive venture capital-backed start-up that sought to dethrone Starbucks, but is now sputtering out as the hype around it was revealed to be based on fraudulent accounting. See our top story below for details.

It’s Two Sessions propaganda season! China’s annual legislative meetings of the National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Congress — often glossed as China’s rubber stamp parliament in media reports — begin tomorrow. The Chinese-language home pages of the People’s Daily and Global Times have rolled out large banners with slogans about “obtaining victory” (决胜 juéshèng). Xinhua’s Chinese-language home page features a pair of phrases at the top that read, roughly, “Rain or shine, we will summon up courage to forge ahead” (风雨无阻奋勇向前 fēngyǔwúzǔ fènyǒng xiàngqián). China Daily, meanwhile, features a link to an animation titled “Follow panda through government achievements of 2019.”

China sent Turkey an extradition request for an exiled Uyghur, according to documents obtained by Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian at Axios. Enver Turdi, the man named in the extradition request, is still waiting on a decision from the Turkish courts.

Wuhan really wants to test all its residents for COVID-19, it seems. Last week, we noted that the city was not going to test its 11 million residents in 10 days as headlines in outlets like BBC and the Washington Post indicated, but mass testing is proceeding at an extraordinary pace. Today, Reuters reports that Wuhan health authorities tested 856,128 people yesterday, and 467,847 people on Monday. In contrast, America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that America has so far tested fewer than 13 million people nationwide.

Our word of the day is Luckin Coffee 瑞幸咖啡 ruìxìng kāfēi, the troubled company that Nasdaq has said it will delist after a fraud scandal. The fraud news earlier led to an 80% drop in Luckin’s stock value from more than $40/share, and with further tumbles today, a share in Luckin now costs less than $3.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    Luckin shares drop almost 40%; U.S. Senate targets Chinese companies’ access to American markets Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Luckin shares drop almost 40%; U.S. Senate targets Chinese companies’ access to American markets

    The editors May 20, 2020

    Beijing lashes out at Pompeo after he congratulates Tsai Ing-wen on second term

    Lucas Niewenhuis May 20, 2020

    Links for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

    The editors May 20, 2020

    Editor’s note for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn May 19, 2020

    Disney’s streaming wunderkind joins TikTok

    The editors May 19, 2020

    Luckin to be delisted from Nasdaq after fraud scandal

    Shannon Van Sant May 19, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.