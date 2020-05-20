 Luckin shares drop almost 40%; U.S. Senate targets Chinese companies’ access to American markets - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Luckin shares drop almost 40%; U.S. Senate targets Chinese companies’ access to American markets

Premium

luckin nasdaq reuters 1

Happier days: Jenny Qián Zhìyà 钱治亚, CEO of Luckin Coffee celebrates the company’s Nasdaq IPO in New York May 17, 2019.  Reuters/Brendan McDermid

A day after we learned that Nasdaq intends to delist Luckin Coffee following its fraud scandal, pending a hearing panel decision, the company’s stock tumbled further by nearly 40% in premarket trading.

Then this afternoon, the U.S. Senate has passed legislation which could bar some Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. The bill was approved with unanimous consent, and requires companies to establish they are not owned or controlled by a foreign government, and to undergo an audit by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

Senator John Kennedy, Republican from Louisiana, a sponsor of the bill, said on the Senate floor, “I do not want to get into a new cold war … All I want, and I think all the rest of us want, is for China to play by the rules.” In a press release Kennedy’s office said the bill aims “to kick deceitful Chinese companies off U.S. exchanges.”

Chinese companies may turn to markets outside the U.S. as alternatives. Hong Kong is emerging as a leading fundraising hub for Chinese tech companies, and this week the city made big changes to inclusion rules for its flagship Hang Sang index. However erosion of rule of law in Hong Kong could lessen future foreign capital inflows, ultimately impacting Hong Kong’s status as a financial centre.

Hong Kong also faces increasing competition from Shanghai. Last June the Shanghai Stock Exchange launched the Nasdaq-like Star Market which allows pre-profit companies in areas such as AI and cloud computing to list in China for the first time.

Click through to SupChina for more details on the Senate bill.

For more, see:

    Share
    Beijing lashes out at Pompeo after he congratulates Tsai Ing-wen on second term Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Shannon Van Sant.

    Related articles

    Beijing lashes out at Pompeo after he congratulates Tsai Ing-wen on second term

    Lucas Niewenhuis May 20, 2020

    Links for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

    The editors May 20, 2020

    Editor’s note for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn May 19, 2020

    Disney’s streaming wunderkind joins TikTok

    The editors May 19, 2020

    Luckin to be delisted from Nasdaq after fraud scandal

    Shannon Van Sant May 19, 2020

    Trump sends hate mail to WHO, threatens to make funding pull permanent

    Lucas Niewenhuis May 19, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.