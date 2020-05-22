 Editor's note for Friday, May 22, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Friday, May 22, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

We’re taking next Monday, May 25, off for the American Memorial Day holiday. We’ll be back in your inbox on May 26.

The main thing you need to know is also our word of the day, from the government work report that opened today’s political meetings in Beijing:

No specific target for economic growth this year 没有全年经济增速具体目标 méiyǒu quánnián jīngjì zēngsù jùtǐ mùbiāo.

Access members can view a video recording of yesterday’s CEO Webinar here. A summary of notable comments by the economist Yukon Huang is also on our website: Decoupling could hurt the U.S. more than China — economist Yukon Huang.

Have a great weekend.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    China abandons GDP growth target Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

