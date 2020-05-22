Week in Review: Friday, May 22, 2020

Listen

Ep. 67: TikTok’s siblings: ByteDance’s other video apps

In episode 67 of Tech Buzz China, hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu provide an explanation of the ByteDance family of video apps outside of TikTok: including Xigua, Huoshan, and Pipixia. Most listeners will know by now that ByteDance is very good at video, and these other apps provide noteworthy– though not comprehensive– examples of just how good…