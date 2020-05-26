 China abandons GDP growth target - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China abandons GDP growth target

Newsletter

chinagdp

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

The National People’s Congress (NPC) began its annual meeting last week on Friday, with Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 giving a government work report (in English, Chinese) to more than 3,000 delegates in face masks at the opening event on Friday morning. This is the main event of the Two Sessions, China’s annual legislative meeting. 

The big news: The central government has dropped its annual GDP growth target, which has been the magic number driving Chinese economic planning and the goals set for local leaders since the early 1990s. Li explained:

I would like to point out that we have not set a specific target for economic growth this year. This is because our country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development due to the great uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the world economic and trade environment. Not setting a specific target for economic growth will enable all of us to concentrate on ensuring stability on the six fronts and security in the six areas.

“Stability on the six fronts and security in the six areas” may sound sinister, but it is a reference to what has previously been translated as:

  • The six stabilizations (六稳 liù wěn), which are stabilizing employment, finances, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and the people’s expectations.
  • The six guarantees (六保 liù bǎo), which are that the state should ensure the people’s employment, basic livelihood, market order, food and energy security, stability of supply chains, and operation of basic/local government functions.  

In other words, ensuring that ordinary people do not suffer, that China’s poverty alleviation targets remain on track, and that the economy remains fundamentally sound are the government’s priorities for the next year.

But stability, which means all kinds of things in China, is the main message. Moderately prosperous society (小康社会 xiǎokāng shèhuì), the Party’s term for a state where nobody lives in poverty and everyone enjoys rising living standards, is mentioned six times in Li’s work report, poverty alleviation (脱贫 tuō pín) shows up 17 times, while the character for stability (稳 wěn) appears 41 times.

Plans to recover from COVID-19 and dealing with future pandemics are also highlighted in Li’s work report. These plans are closely connected to the government’s thinking on the economy.

What’s the takeaway?

Li’s work report seeks to reassure Party members and the Chinese people that everything is going to be okay. But it also reveals how much the Party is worried about the aftermath of COVID-19, the economy, and the increasingly hostile and uncertain international environment.  

The absence of a GDP target gives the government more flexibility in policy making, and in deciding on goals for local officials. It also makes it easier to disguise failures and hype up successes if there are no numerical targets that can be tracked.

Preparing people and Party members for tougher times ahead seems to be another key aim of the report. That message is reinforced by other government messaging:

  • Xinhua News Agency’s Chinese-language home page features a pair of phrases at the top that read, roughly, “No matter the hardships, we will courageously forge ahead” (风雨无阻奋勇向前 fēngyǔwúzǔ fènyǒng xiàngqián).
  • The website of Party house newspaper the People’s Daily’s home page has a similar banner, but it reads, roughly, “Fight a decisive battle, win a decisive victory” (决战决胜 juézhàn juéshèng).
    Share
    Disney’s streaming wunderkind joins TikTok Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Shannon Van Sant.

    Related articles

    Hong Kong shaken after Beijing’s announcement of security law

    The editors May 26, 2020

    Disney’s streaming wunderkind joins TikTok

    The editors May 26, 2020

    Luckin to be delisted from Nasdaq after fraud scandal

    The editors May 26, 2020

    Stop hiding your periods, says Chinese pad commercial

    The editors May 26, 2020

    Hong Kong has freedom ‘for the time being,’ Carrie Lam says, as Beijing broadens national security legislation

    Lucas Niewenhuis May 26, 2020

    China abandons GDP growth target

    Jeremy Goldkorn May 22, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.