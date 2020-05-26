Editor’s note for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Dear Access member,

Three things you need to know today:

ONE: Eat, exercise free speech, and be merry, for tomorrow we die, is what Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam advised in a speech: “For the time being, people have this freedom to say whatever they want to say,” she said, apparently without irony. See our top story below for details.

TWO: “Tensions at the border between India and China have spiked in recent weeks amid a flurry of media reports pointing to a series of skirmishes and military build-up by both sides,” reports the South China Morning Post. We’ll have more on this tomorrow, or see the links in our Politics and Current Affairs section below.

THREE: On Saturday, the Chinese Football Association announced that 11 of China’s 64 professional soccer teams — across a three-tier league system — have been disqualified from future competition due to wage arrears. See story 2 below for details.

Our word of the day is don’t be afraid or 唔使驚 in Cantonese, which would be pronounced wú shǐ jīng in Mandarin. See image below.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief