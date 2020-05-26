 Sinica Early Access: Has China won? Part 2 of our conversation with Singapore’s Kishore Mahbubani - SupChina
Sinica Early Access: Has China won? Part 2 of our conversation with Singapore’s Kishore Mahbubani

In this second half of our interview with Kishore Mahbubani, a former UN ambassador of Singapore, he talks to Kaiser about the perils of American exceptionalism, the poverty of strategic thinking in Washington, and the view of U.S.-China competition from the rest of the world. His latest book, Has China Won? The Chinese Challenge to American Primacy, is a bracing read, unsparing in its criticisms of Chinese and American strategic blunders, and its tough-love approach is sure to rankle.

  • Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 116

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Premier Li Keqiang announces that Beijing won’t be setting a numerical GDP growth target for 2020, Nestlé invests $100 million into a plant-based food factory in China, and the United States Department of Commerce Entity List expands to include several research firms as well as Chinese national security, surveillance, and cybersecurity companies.

