 Anthony Scaramucci: Trump is acting ‘nuts’ on China - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Anthony Scaramucci: Trump is acting ‘nuts’ on China

Business and Tech

Anthony Scaramucci at SALT Conference 2016 cropped

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says President Donald Trump’s policies toward China are counterproductive. “When he acts nuts I have to call it out,” Scaramucci said at a SupChina-hosted webinar on May 21.

During the event, titled “Post-pandemic financial markets between the U.S. and China,” Scaramucci extensively criticized the President:

“Imagine that all of us here are on the board of a publicly traded company, and we hire a CEO to do a job, and then the CEO starts demonstrating very erratic behavior, and starts demonstrating things that would be nonsensical.

What would be nonsensical? Disavowing our allies, our post-WWII allies. What would be nonsensical for the United States? To create a Cold War with China. We have a strong bilateral relationship with China. It’s not perfect…we have an opportunity to have one of the greatest economic centuries, one of the greatest aspirational opportunities for the world, if the Chinese and Americans can figure this out and get along.”

Scaramucci also spoke about what it’s like to work in the White House, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

“What happens is you’re close to power, and President Trump is moving those goal posts on you. He is testing your morality. He is testing your moral core. He is testing your principles, and he’s going to keep moving them on you. In the case of Michael Cohen, who just got released from jail today, his lawyer, that was an example. Michael wanted to stay close to him. [President Trump] kept moving the goal post, and [Cohen] ended up in jail. Manafort in jail. Mike Pompeo wants to stay close to power. He wants to stay close to President Trump, and he is chanting that China situation. Compare him to Steve Mnuchin who is a former Goldman Sachs partner, and has a realpolitik view of the world, and a common sense view of the world. He’s trying to stay out of it.”

Scaramucci said the COVID-19 pandemic has likely put his former boss in a tailspin. “He is looking at those polling numbers, and I think the president is still between shock and anger as it relates to the pandemic,” Scaramucci said.

President Trump faces declining approval ratings for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last week visited the battleground state of Michigan, where he has sparred with state officials over reopening the state’s economy and his decision to not wear a mask while touring a Ford Motor Co. plant. Over Memorial Day weekend, Trump used Twitter to spread conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and attack states’ attempts to increase vote-by-mail efforts.

“The shock is setting in along with the polling numbers, and it’s one of the weaknesses of his personality. He’s now starting to do rage tweeting. Let me pick a fight somewhere. How am I going to win this,” Scaramucci said of the president.

For this election year, Scaramucci said he expects Trump to continue implementing tactics he saw him use in the past. “When you are seeking power, and you start to get unmoored from your principles, you will do classic things to seek power. One of the things that you do is you try to split people. You try to divide them,” Scaramucci said. “You try to create a tribal element which will generate a tremendous amount of passion for your tribe. It will get your voter turnout higher than the other people’s turnout.”

Scaramucci, who is currently a managing partner of the investment firm SkyBridge Capital, spoke with Ted Wang, founder of Puissance Capital Management and former Head of Global Trading at Goldman Sachs.

Also see:

Decoupling could hurt the U.S. more than China — economist Yukon Huang

Share
Field of Dreams Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Shannon Van Sant.

Related articles

Disney’s streaming wunderkind joins TikTok

Shannon Van Sant May 19, 2020

Meat shortages in U.S. stores and booming exports to China lead to scrutiny in Washington

Shannon Van Sant May 13, 2020

Tesla borrows more than half a billion dollars from Chinese state bank

Shannon Van Sant May 11, 2020

The Indianapolis-Shanghai partnership that could develop an effective COVID-19 remedy

Shannon Van Sant May 8, 2020

Will China control the global internet via its Digital Silk Road?

Paul Triolo and Robert Greene May 8, 2020

Shanghai Disneyland reopens next Monday — first Disney park in the world post-COVID-19

Shannon Van Sant May 7, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.