Links for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Data shows signs of economic recovery, but weak global demand

Getting a satellite’s-eye view of China’s economic recovery / Sixth Tone

By analyzing satellite images of key steel mills from September 2019 to now, we found China’s steel industry had recovered from a low of 29% of baseline SMI to nearly 80% in mid-February, and was back up to 90% of the baseline by early March. But production has since fallen as the COVID-19 pandemic has cut into global demand.

China’s economy continued its slow recovery from the coronavirus slump in May, with better sentiment among companies tempered by the grim global outlook. That’s the assessment from the earliest available indicators, which continued the pickup seen in April. However, global demand is weak and financial markets fell last week partly on disappointment at the government’s modest stimulus plans.

China’s aviation regulator stepped up inspections of Cathay planes last fall after warning the airline that staff participating in anti-government protests in Hong Kong would no longer be allowed to fly to mainland destinations or even in Chinese airspace. During that period, Cathay’s chief executive resigned and the brand received enough demerit points for minor infractions under the strict CAAC system that the regulator can deny an application to add mainland destinations and aircraft, including Dragon’s, three sources said.

Foreign-exchange options traders anxious about worsening U.S.-China relations are using key currency proxies to hedge against the uncertainties. Tuesday saw nearly $1.4 billion of options traded on the Hong Kong dollar and U.S. dollar that will be profitable if the Asian currency is below 7.61 per greenback in three months’ time, while another $640 million worth of similar derivatives was traded that are tied to the 7.64 level.

China traders are buying Hong Kong stocks like never before / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

Eligible investors, which can range from brokers to insurers or individuals with at least 500,000 yuan ($70,000) in their trading accounts, had been net buyers of Hong Kong stocks in all but six sessions this year and pumped $35.4 billion so far across the border, the most for the period in data going back to 2017. Buying accelerated as Beijing’s plan to impose a security law on the city sparked an equity crash last week. The top targets of inflows were Chinese state-owned firms.

A Chinese maker of electric vehicles plunged in Hong Kong after a critical report questioned the firm’s accounting. Tianneng Power International Ltd. fell as much as 8.7% on Wednesday before trading was suspended. CloudyThunder Research, which calls itself a group of unidentified “activist investors,” said the company’s shares were “worth close to zero” in a report published on its website. “The report is totally irresponsible and purely speculative,” a spokesman for Tianneng told Bloomberg News by phone.

China is expected to promote the use of domestic coal by tightening import rules, starting with shipments from Australia, according to analysts and traders. After imports to the world’s second-biggest economy jumped in the first four months of the year, market participants said it was likely Beijing would impose restrictions that made it more difficult or expensive for coastal utilities to bring in thermal coal from overseas.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

COVID-19 virus uses same strategy as HIV to evade the immune system — study

Coronavirus uses same strategy as HIV to dodge immune response, Chinese study finds / SCMP

Both viruses remove marker molecules on the surface of an infected cell that are used by the immune system to identify invaders, the researchers said in a non-peer reviewed paper posted on preprint website bioRxiv.org on Sunday. They warned that this commonality could mean SARS-CoV-2, the clinical name for the virus, could be around for some time, like HIV.

Scientists push back on Wuhan market and lab origin theories

China rules out animal market and lab as coronavirus origin / WSJ (paywall)

“Chinese scientists in recent days said they had ruled out both a laboratory and an animal market in the city of Wuhan as possible origins of the coronavirus pandemic, in their most detailed pushback to date against allegations from U.S. officials and others over what might have sparked it.”

China rules out animal market and lab as coronavirus origin / WSJ (paywall) “Chinese scientists in recent days said they had ruled out both a laboratory and an animal market in the city of Wuhan as possible origins of the coronavirus pandemic, in their most detailed pushback to date against allegations from U.S. officials and others over what might have sparked it.” Research team reaches Everest summit

Chinese team summits Everest amid bid to remeasure peak / AP via Washington Post (porous paywall)

“A Chinese survey team on Wednesday became the first and perhaps only group to climb Mt. Everest this year, part of a project to remeasure the exact height of the world’s tallest mountain.”

Chinese team summits Everest amid bid to remeasure peak / AP via Washington Post (porous paywall) “A Chinese survey team on Wednesday became the first and perhaps only group to climb Mt. Everest this year, part of a project to remeasure the exact height of the world’s tallest mountain.” Herbal capsules may help COVID-19 symptoms — research

No COVID-19 cure but Chinese herb capsule shortens fever, fatigue and coughing: research / SCMP

“According to a previous diagnosis and treatment protocol by the National Health Commission, Lianhuaqingwen (LH) capsules are recognised for treating symptoms of COVID-19, such as fatigue and fever, but not COVID-19 itself.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

The strategic confrontation between China and the United States has entered a high-risk period, China’s top defense official said in a rare statement directly naming an adversary. Speaking during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Saturday, Defence Minister Wèi Fènghé 魏凤和 said that China needed to bolster its fighting spirit, while other military leaders said the country had to catch up with Western nations in its development of core technologies.

U.S. governor appealed to Xi for PPE

Washington Governor Jay Inslee personally appealed to Xi Jinping for PPE, on advice of Chinese-American entrepreneur / SCMP

A U.S. state with close ties to Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 alma mater directly petitioned the Chinese leader for protective clothing for its medical workers battling the coronavirus last month, leading to it receiving supplies from Sichuan province, Tsinghua University and other Chinese sources.

Lawmaker proposes banning translation at government press conferences

Chinese legislator proposes banning foreign translation at government press conferences / SCMP

“A Chinese legislator has raised a proposal at the annual National People’s Congress (NPC) meetings to end foreign translations at press conferences and major events to ‘safeguard the dignity of the Chinese language,’ at a time of surging nationalist rhetoric openly stoked by Beijing.”

Chinese legislator proposes banning foreign translation at government press conferences / SCMP “A Chinese legislator has raised a proposal at the annual National People’s Congress (NPC) meetings to end foreign translations at press conferences and major events to ‘safeguard the dignity of the Chinese language,’ at a time of surging nationalist rhetoric openly stoked by Beijing.” Canadian minister distances herself from fundraising group

Digital Government Minister distances herself from online account that promoted fundraiser to sue journalist / The Globe and Mail

The Trudeau minister responsible for digital government [Vancouver Quadra MP Joyce Murray] is distancing herself from a fundraising pitch on one of her internet communication channels that was soliciting money to sue a Canadian journalist… As Vancouver news website theBreaker.news first reported, a May 22 post on the Joyce Murray WeChat group has been soliciting donations for a lawsuit against a Global News reporter who broke a story about the China government’s overseas efforts to purchase and amass personal protective equipment from Canada and other countries during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

CGTN could face fine in U.K. for failing to represent anti-Beijing viewpoints during protests China’s state television channel repeatedly breached British broadcasting rules with biased coverage of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, according to a decision by the media regulator that could set up a diplomatic clash between the two countries.

U.K. watchdog finds China’s state TV CGTN violated impartiality rules / Safeguard Defenders

Anti-U.S. WeChat account shut down

China shuts down WeChat social media account claiming ‘U.S. making dead bodies into hamburgers’ / SCMP

“China has shut down a popular social media account for spreading fake news and conspiracy theories, as Beijing moves to curb misinformation and online hate speech in an attempt to tone down an ongoing war of words with the United States.”

China shuts down WeChat social media account claiming ‘U.S. making dead bodies into hamburgers’ / SCMP “China has shut down a popular social media account for spreading fake news and conspiracy theories, as Beijing moves to curb misinformation and online hate speech in an attempt to tone down an ongoing war of words with the United States.” Beijing launches campaign against “problematic” maps

Beijing to launch campaign on maps that threaten national unity / Global Times

“Beijing will launch campaigns cracking down on ‘problematic’ maps that threaten national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity amid the two sessions.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

This scene from the wildly popular period drama “The Romance of Tiger and Rose” is set in the fictional city of Huayuan, where women rule. The show has blown up on Chinese social media thanks to its convention-defying world in which men’s and women’s roles are reversed — at least partially. Its 14 episodes released so far have a combined 580 million views, and a related hashtag [in Chinese] on microblogging platform Weibo has been viewed more than 3 billion times.