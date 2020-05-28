Links for Thursday, May 28, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Between January and April, the Chinese internet sector and related services generated combined revenue of 344.6 billion yuan ($48.1 billion), up 4.9% year-on-year, according to statistics [in Chinese] released Wednesday by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). R&D spending rose 5.3% to 17.3 billion yuan [$2.4 billion]. All firms surveyed had annual revenue of more than 5 billion yuan in the previous year. The revenue growth rate was 15.3 percentage points lower than the same period of last year, while the R&D investment growth was down by 16.1 percentage points.

After close inspection, both the Government and the mining industry concluded the new iron ore regulations unveiled by Beijing were likely to actually help Australian exporters by streamlining the import process. And while Beijing’s decision to cut coal imports will hurt the Australian industry, the consensus in Canberra is that the move is — probably — aimed at helping China’s coal miners rather than punishing Australia’s.

How overreliance on Chinese tourists left Russian tourism vulnerable

How Chinese tour operators wound up lost in Russia / Sixth Tone

[E]ven prior to the COVID-19 wipeout, many Chinese businesses in Russia were reliant on an unstable, policy-dependent, and fundamentally rotten business model. Any abrupt change in the business environment — whether tighter border controls, a suspension of group tours, or increased tax regulation — could have brought it crashing down.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Sichuan invests in technology to improve water quality

Modern Water wins equipment order from Sichuan province in China / Stock Market Wire

“‘[T]he new PDV units, which measure trace metals in water, soil and food, will be used to improve the province’s emergency response to environmental emergencies and overcome a shortfall to provide comprehensive analysis on water quality,’ the company [said].”

Modern Water wins equipment order from Sichuan province in China / Stock Market Wire “‘[T]he new PDV units, which measure trace metals in water, soil and food, will be used to improve the province’s emergency response to environmental emergencies and overcome a shortfall to provide comprehensive analysis on water quality,’ the company [said].” Snow leopard twins turn one

Snow leopard twins mark 1st birthday / Shanghai Daily

“China’s only existing captive-bred snow leopard twins marked their first birthday yesterday in northwest China’s Qinghai Province.”

Snow leopard twins mark 1st birthday / Shanghai Daily “China’s only existing captive-bred snow leopard twins marked their first birthday yesterday in northwest China’s Qinghai Province.” Invasive moth threatens crops

Fall armyworm tests China’s determination to cut back on pesticides / Chinadialogue

The desert locust swarms that started in East Africa this February have spread to the Middle East and South Asia – and may reach East Asia. But despite Chinese concerns about a plague of locusts, the government said [in Chinese] in early March that the real threat is a reappearance of the larvae of the fall armyworm moth. First seen [in Chinese] in China in 2019, this insect breeds faster than locusts and is now well-established in the country, appearing in large numbers in the south and southwest.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

U.S. House passes Uyghur Human Rights Bill

House passes Uyghur Human Rights Bill, prodding Trump to punish China / NYT (porous paywall)

The House voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to pass a measure that would punish top Chinese officials for detaining more than one million Muslims in internment camps [porous paywalls], sending President Trump a bill intended to force him to take a more aggressive stand on human rights abuses in China. The bipartisan vote, 413 to 1, cleared legislation that would compel Mr. Trump to impose sanctions on Chén Quánguó 陈全国, the top Communist Party official in Xinjiang, where the camps are, and mandate that the director of national intelligence produce a list of Chinese companies involved in the construction and operation of the camps.

Trump added that he would hold a separate press conference on China tomorrow, when he will likely again accuse Twitter of helping Beijing spread false information about coronavirus. After Twitter added a fact-checking label to two of Trump’s tweets about vote by mail, the platform similarly labeled tweets from a senior Chinese official who claimed the virus may have originated in the United States.

Emily Birnbaum on Twitter: “it is fascinating that the draft executive order explicitly calls out each platform’s ties to China as justification for taking on Section 230.”

Fake social media accounts praise China’s COVID-19 response

Inside the pro-China network targeting the U.S. / BBC

Hundreds of fake or hijacked social media accounts have been pushing pro-Chinese government messages about the coronavirus pandemic on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, a BBC investigation has found. The network of more than 1,200 accounts has been amplifying negative messages about those critical of China’s handling of the outbreak, while praising Beijing’s response. Although there is no definitive evidence that this network is linked to the Chinese government, it does display features similar to a state-backed information operation originating in China that Facebook and Twitter removed last year.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

The architect helping combat climate change

Meet the architect whose revolutionary “sponge cities” are helping combat climate change / Radii

In an era of unpredictable weather and increasing flooding around the globe, urgent solutions are needed. Landscape architect Dr. Yú Kǒngjiān 俞孔坚 thinks cities can do a better job of being less at odds with nature and their surrounding environments. In response, he advocates the creation of “sponge cities”…designed to retain, clean, and reuse stormwater.