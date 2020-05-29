 ‘I Wish I Knew’: Jia Zhangke’s documentary is a rich collage of old Shanghai - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

‘I Wish I Knew’: Jia Zhangke’s documentary is a rich collage of old Shanghai

Culture

A story of modern Shanghai, told with stories from the past.

 

Earlier this year, when movie theaters were still a thing, American viewers were treated to Jiǎ Zhāngkē’s 贾樟柯 I Wish I Knew (海上传奇 hǎishàng chuánqí) for the first time. Jia’s documentary, now a decade old, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. Surprisingly, it was commissioned for the World Expo in Shanghai that year, with relatively free rein for what the iconoclastic director wanted to make. Rather than celebrating the port city’s economic and technological progress, Jia decided to look into the ruins of its past. I Wish I Knew features interviews with 18 subjects, compiling an oral history that largely recalls the city from the 1930s until the end of the Mao era.

Footage of modern Shanghai, with its flashy skyscrapers and restless crowds, collides with quiet, stationary interviews of times long gone. Between these segments, Jia throws in film excerpts, intertitles, and shots of his wife (and frequent collaborator) Zhào Tāo 赵涛 gloomily wandering through the city. The subjects, many of them elderly, are a diverse bunch. They talk about their childhoods, parents, and experiences in a Shanghai that no longer exists. They’re the children of artists, émigrés, gangsters, politicians, soldiers, and just ordinary people.

The stories the interviewees tell, set during the Second Sino-Japanese War, the Cultural Revolution, and other tumultuous events, are often tragic. Yáng Xiǎofó 杨小佛, the son of the social activist Yáng Xìngfó 杨杏佛, recalls his father’s assassination by the Nationalists in 1933. Xiaofo was driving with his father down the street when their car was ambushed by secret agents, carrying out a hit ordered by Chiang Kai-shek (蒋介石 Jiǎng Jièshí) himself. Another interviewee talks about his mother Shàngguān Yúnzhū 上官雲珠 and her political persecution in the 1960s. Shangguan, a brilliant actress who starred in The Spring River Flows East (一江春水向东流 yī jiāng chūnshuǐ xiàng dōng liú) and other classic movies, ended her life by jumping out a four-story window.

But not all the memories here are bitter and tearful. In the first interview, a man who was born in 1953 ​reminisces about the time leading up to the Cultural Revolution. He notes that the city’s crowded alleyways were a great place to play, and that, “Neighbors used to respect each other’s privacy.” Huáng Bǎomèi 黄宝妹, a former textile worker, tells about her meeting with Máo Zédōng 毛泽东 in the ’50s. The Chairman praised her work ethic, and she even got to play a fictional version of herself in a docudrama directed by Xiè Jìn 谢晋, the period’s greatest filmmaker.

A documentary about the history of 20th-century Shanghai would be incomplete without a mention of the city’s old film industry. During the ’30s and ’40s, Shanghai was the hub of Chinese-language cinema, producing a number of artistic, politically-tinged melodramas. Jia honors this link with various excerpts from older movies, along with interviews related to major actresses and filmmakers. Sometimes these clips are invoked to depict a certain event being mentioned, other times they’re used as a reflection of the interviewee and their subject.

Director Fèi Mù 费穆 and his masterpiece Spring in a Small Town (小城之春 xiǎochéng zhī chūn) (1948), for example, plays a key part through the interviews of two of the movie’s subjects. Lead actress Wéi Wěi 韦伟 relates the circumstances surrounding the movie’s production, while Fei’s daughter discusses her father’s premature death in Hong Kong and the trouble the family experienced in moving back to Shanghai. Other movie-related interviewees include actress/singer Rebecca Pan (潘迪华 Pān Díhuá), Taiwanese auteur Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝贤 Hóu Xiàoxián), and an assistant for Italian director Michelangelo Antonini’s ill-fated documentary Chung Kuo, Cina. (Chinese movie buffs can also look out for Hán Hán 韩寒, although this was years before he picked up a camera.)

While there are occasional intertitles that give background on the historical events mentioned in I Wish I Knew, I imagine the documentary could be difficult to follow for viewers not familiar with 20th-century Chinese history. There isn’t any rhyme or reason to the sequence of the interviews, which might reflect on the youth gangs or persecutions of the Cultural Revolution one minute before traveling back in time to bring up Nationalist rule, the opulence of ’30s Shanghai, or the Second Sino-Japanese War. With its wide range, I Wish I Knew gathers its disparate voices to present a rich collage of oral history. It’s a pivotal period of Shanghai told by the Shanghainese in their own words, assembled from a variety of times, perspectives, and experiences.

The life and work of Jia Zhangke, Chinese auteur

Share
Editor's note for Thursday, May 28, 2020 Previous post

Tristan Shaw is an American writer who enjoys folklore, film, and history. You can follow him on Twitter @Tristan89201760

Related articles

The life and work of Jia Zhangke, Chinese auteur

Lavinia Liang May 28, 2020

A brief history of the qipao: China’s sexiest dress

Catherine Zauhar May 20, 2020

An anti-bullying love story may be the best Chinese film of 2019

Tristan Shaw May 15, 2020

A Chinese scholar at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem

Lee Moore May 14, 2020

How ‘Yellow Earth’ revolutionized Chinese film

Tristan Shaw May 8, 2020

Preserving Uyghur art and culture amid cultural genocide

Matt Dagher-Margosian May 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.