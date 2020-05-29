Links for Friday, May 29, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

On May 28, Alibaba debuted a most ambitious plan: they want to mobilize 100,000 global influencers — growing this number to over one million within three years — to create original content to increase users and engagement on their B2C marketplace platform AliExpress Connect. According to the company, it’s a first step to replicate Taobao’s model in the West.

Southeast Asian tycoons maintain ties to China

South-East Asian tycoons’ high-wire act / Economist

In 1919 Chia Ek Chor 谢易初 [Xiè Yìchū] moved to Bangkok and set up a small shop importing seeds from his home Chinese province of Guangdong. Two generations later the business, Charoen Pokphand (cp) Group, is Thailand’s pre-eminent conglomerate, peddling everything from chickens and pigs to cars and phones. The founding patriarch, who died in 1983, adopted a Thai version of the family name, Chearavanont. But he maintained a deep affection for his ancestral home.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Which animals are to be exempted from China’s wildlife trade ban?

Experts question China’s proposed wildlife utilisation whitelist / Chinadialogue

“In April, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) issued a draft of the whitelist for consultation, which it calls the National Livestock and Poultry Genetic Resources Directory [in Chinese]. Alongside traditionally farmed animals, it features a ‘special livestock and poultry’ list of 13 wild animal species.”

Eight pandas start new life in ancient town in central China / Xinhua

“With the average annual temperature ranging from 12.6 to 16.7 degrees Celsius, Fenghuang County boasts more than 3,333 hectares of bamboo forest, providing a good habitat for giant pandas [who are being moved from Sichuan Province].”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Beijing taps Hong Kong locals to promote national security law

In Hong Kong, China tries to drown out security law’s critics / NYT (porous paywall)

Pro-China canvassers are pressing wary Hong Kong residents for signatures. The city’s business tycoons are declaring their faith in the Chinese government. Local officials, senior and junior alike, are stepping up to pledge their support, mimicking wooden displays of fealty that are a staple of Communist Party politics in the mainland.

Speaking at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on the 15th anniversary of the Anti-Secession Law, Lǐ Zuōchéng 李作成, chief of the Joint Staff Department and member of the Central Military Commission, left the door open to using force… “If the possibility for peaceful reunification is lost, the people’s armed forces will, with the whole nation, including the people of Taiwan, take all necessary steps to resolutely smash any separatist plots or actions,” Li said.

Romania terminates negotiations with Chinese firm

Romania cancels deal with China to build nuclear reactors / Balkan Insight

“Romania is a close ally of the U.S. and its movement away from key deals with Beijing has likely been affected by the dramatic cooling in U.S.-China ties since Donald Trump took office in Washington.”

WHO reviews China-based news anchor’s global ambassador role / FT (paywall)

The World Health Organization has launched an internal review into the position of one of its celebrity ambassadors who was involved in the airing of an allegedly forced confession on Chinese state television. The UN agency told the Financial Times it was reviewing the role of James Chau [周柳建成 Zhōuliǔ Jiànchéng], a high-profile television news anchor with China’s state broadcaster who has been a goodwill ambassador since 2016. Mr Chau presented a programme on state-owned China Central Television that in 2013 aired a confession by British businessman Peter Humphrey, which he alleges was filmed under duress.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE: