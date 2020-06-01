Guns versus sticks: One Chinese grandfather’s fight against poachers

SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

In this final part of our five-part Conservation China series, environmental photographer Kyle Obermann goes high up into Jiuding Mountain in Sichuan Province with Yu Jiahua, a veteran park ranger who has been protecting the area against poachers since 1995. Of course, poachers have guns, while rangers are armed with sticks — and only those used for hiking.

“Have you ever encountered poachers with guns on the mountain?” I asked him. “What do you do?”

“Yes, a few times, it’s very dangerous,” Yu replied, his weathered face and sharp eyes giving off a rare twinkle through his usually somber complexion. “When we do, it all depends on how many numbers we have…”