Links for Monday, June 1, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

China’s unsteady economic recovery

China factories recover slowly from coronavirus but export orders keep shrinking / SCMP

Export orders for Chinese manufacturers kept shrinking and the data suggests factory jobs may also continue to fall. The National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), an indicator of morale among the nation’s larger factories, stood at 50.6 in May, a slight drop from 50.8 in April.

A company controlled by the founder of scandal-plagued Luckin Coffee Inc. has agreed to sell its 21.26% stake in one of China’s leading car rental firms, potentially raising $100 million or more for Lù Zhēngyào 陆正耀 as his business empire comes under growing financial stress. The Monday announcement, which would mark an end to Lu’s financial relationship with Car Inc., sparked a major rally for the company’s shares, which ended nearly 24% higher on the day. But even after the rally, the stock still trades at about half of what it did in early April before Luckin first admitted to massive revenue inflation in the final three quarters of last year.

[A]s heartening as it is to see major companies embrace plant-based alternatives, the fact remains that KFC and Starbucks’ ventures are small fries in the Chinese meat world. And they’re likely to remain so as long as plant-based meat alternatives cost more and taste worse than conventional meat.

Some frozen assets linked to disgraced former star fund manager Xú Xiáng 徐翔 may soon be returned by judicial authorities. Xu, who was sentenced to five and a half years in prison in 2017 for market manipulation following a 2015 stock market crash, had his assets frozen as part of the criminal investigation.

Four Chinese firms made up India’s top five smartphone vendors in the first quarter of 2020, according to research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR). Although Xiaomi maintained its top spot, other Chinese companies showed signs of catching up, with Realme more than doubling its market share.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

How green is China’s economic recovery plan?

Environmentalists cautiously optimistic about China’s economic policy plan / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

To the surprise of many, China announced [porous paywall] it will not set an annual GDP target this year for the first time in decades. Instead, it will prioritize employment and poverty alleviation. Climate experts say the change could help the nation abandon its traditional approach of recovering the economy at steep environmental costs.

New research has deepened, rather than dispelled, the mystery surrounding the origin of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Bats, wildlife markets, possibly pangolins and perhaps laboratories may all have played some role, but the simple story of an animal in a market infected by a bat that then infected several human beings no longer looks credible.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

I am the chairman and majority owner of Apple Daily, one of Hong Kong’s largest newspapers, and since the city’s return to China in 1997, I have feared that one day the Chinese Communist Party would grow tired not only of Hong Kong’s free press but also of its free people. That day has come.

Global Times on Twitter: “The words ‘relevant legislation will be accelerated’ have been added to the full text of the Hong Kong affairs section of the Work Report of the Standing Committee of the NPC released by Xinhua on Sunday.”

Taiwan plans aid for Hong Kong “shelter-seekers”…

Taiwan plans aid for Hong Kong “shelter-seekers”; Beijing threatens military action against Taipei / China Digital Times

“Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén) visited exiled Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee [林榮基 Lín Róngjī] on Friday in a show of support for Hongkongers amid Beijing’s plan to introduce a controversial national security law.”

Taiwan throws its weight behind Hong Kong citizens who want to resettle on the island / CNBC

On Twitter Wednesday evening, Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen 蔡英文 [Cài Yīngwén] said her government is drawing up a rescue plan for Hong Kong citizens that will include “plans for their residence, placement, employment, & life in Taiwan.”

Beijing slapped down Tsai’s offer to Hong Kong asylum seekers, telling Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s to stop “looting a burning house,” reported Chinese state news agency Xinhua, which cited a spokesman of the Taiwan Affairs Office.

With Washington and its allies distracted by the pandemic and its economic fallout, Mr. Xi is taking bold steps on issues where he’s often faced international pushback, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, the South China Sea and a disputed border with India.

U.S. allows Chinese citizens and students to return home

U.S. approves two Air China flights to take Chinese citizens home / SCMP

“Hundreds of students and other Chinese citizens stranded in America because of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be heading home after U.S. authorities gave the green light for two Air China flights to take off in the coming days.”

Chinese racism to Nigerians isn’t likely to end soon / Quartz

A video emerged on April 10 of a Nigerian diplomat in China, Razaq Lawal, publicly criticizing his compatriots’ maltreatment in Guangzhou by Chinese officials. Lawal protested that Nigerians were kept in COVIDovid-19 quarantine beyond the normal 14 days for Chinese citizens. Chinese officials were also seizing their passports. He pointed out that the Nigerian government did not treat Chinese citizens living in Nigeria any differently from its own citizens.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Backlash to new divorce law

Pre-divorce ‘cool-off period’ finds scant support in China / Sixth Tone

“A newly enacted law requiring divorce-seeking couples to wait 30 days before their request is approved has received strong opposition online, with many calling it ‘ridiculous.’”

Betting on pink: The enduring appeal of Hainan’s illegal ‘private lottery’ / Sixth Tone

“All in all, Hainan’s private lottery has hit on a winning formula, and its popularity has only been invigorated by a hunger for quick money at a time of stress and rising commodity prices.”

Guangzhou mother detained for fabricating child abuse claim / Sixth Tone

“A woman in the southern Guangdong province has been detained for sharing false information online claiming her daughter suffered health problems after being physically abused by her teacher.”

China’s soft-power hopes for sci-fi / FT (paywall)

As such, China’s sci-fi scene is emerging as an unexpected element in a broader initiative of cultural diplomacy aimed at projecting a positive and engaging impression of the country abroad. Yet unlike Beijing’s “panda” or “ping-pong” initiatives of the past, it is driven by popular grassroots enthusiasm — which has made Chinese officials sit up and take notice.