 Sinica Early Access: Max Fisher of the New York Times on media coverage of China, COVID-19, and Trump - SupChina
Sinica Early Access: Max Fisher of the New York Times on media coverage of China, COVID-19, and Trump

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Max Fisher, one of The Interpreter columnists for the New York Times, on what U.S. media coverage got right — and wrong — about the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, and the concerning parallels between 2002 and 2020.

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 117

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China’s Premier Lǐ Kēqiáng 李克强 sent out a powerful signal that the country could join Asia-Pacific’s largest free-trade pact, China’s national legislature has approved the nation’s first civil code, and Chinese drone operator EHang gets state approval to have its drones used for air logistics in China.

NüVoices: Seeking creativity through multimedia journalism with Yuan Ren

For Chinese journalist Yuan Ren, who has worked as a Time Out magazine editor and a columnist for U.K. newspapers The Telegraph and The Prospect, transitioning into broadcast media helped her fire up her creativity and experiment with creative storytelling.

In this episode, she shares her best tips and tricks for making the switch from print to digital journalism with NüVoices chair Joanna Chiu. The two also discuss what it is like to build a career in Western mainstream media as younger women of Chinese descent.

    Anti-black racism, Hong Kong riots, and America’s decline: Chinese conversations about the George Floyd protests Previous post
    Editor’s note for Monday, June 1, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 1, 2020

    Beijing revels in scenes of U.S. unrest

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 1, 2020

    Links for Monday, June 1, 2020

    The editors June 1, 2020

    Editor’s note for Friday, May 29, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn May 29, 2020

    Trump targets China and WHO

    Jeremy Goldkorn May 29, 2020

    Chinese companies battle for U.S. teenage mindshare

    Jeremy Goldkorn May 29, 2020

