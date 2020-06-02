 COVID-19: Beijing shared ‘minimal information’ with WHO in early days - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

COVID-19: Beijing shared ‘minimal information’ with WHO in early days

Premium

EPZWqV8WkAIGR7l

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meets with Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 on January 28. Ghebreyesus tweeted this photo with a note that WHO “appreciates the seriousness with which China is taking this outbreak and the transparency authorities have demonstrated.”

The Associated Press has published another report about the early days of China’s coronavirus response that punctures Beijing’s official, sanitized narrative of a transparent and immediate response to the crisis.

The new report focuses on the World Health Organization, and says that China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO:

Throughout January, the World Health Organization publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response to the new coronavirus. It repeatedly thanked the Chinese government for sharing the genetic map of the virus “immediately,” and said its work and commitment to transparency were “very impressive, and beyond words.”…

Despite the plaudits, China in fact sat on releasing the genetic map, or genome, of the virus for more than a week after three different government labs had fully decoded the information. Tight controls on information and competition within the Chinese public health system were to blame, according to dozens of interviews and internal documents…

WHO officials were lauding China in public because they wanted to coax more information out of the government, the recordings obtained by the AP suggest. Privately, they complained in meetings the week of January 6 that China was not sharing enough data to assess how effectively the virus spread between people or what risk it posed to the rest of the world, costing valuable time.

We already knew that Beijing dragged its feet in sharing information — some would say there was a cover-up, or at least a mess-up — about the novel coronavirus as it emerged, before taking extreme action starting in late January and effectively suppressing the virus within its borders by March. An earlier report from the AP revealed that ‘China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for six key days’, and the new AP report adds to a body of evidence about Beijing’s governance failures in December and January in reports by outlets including Caixin, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Financial Times.

Share
What will happen if Hong Kong loses its special status? Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 2, 2020

Links for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The editors June 2, 2020

Editor’s note for Monday, June 1, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 1, 2020

Beijing revels in scenes of U.S. unrest

Lucas Niewenhuis June 1, 2020

Links for Monday, June 1, 2020

The editors June 1, 2020

Sinica Early Access: Max Fisher of the New York Times on media coverage of China, COVID-19, and Trump

The editors June 1, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.