 China’s mass COVID-19 testing moves from Wuhan to the northeast - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China’s mass COVID-19 testing moves from Wuhan to the northeast

NewsletterPremium

covid testing in wuhan

COVID-19 testing in Wuhan on May 15. Photo via Xinhua.

According to Chinese officials, every resident of Wuhan over the age of six has now been tested for COVID-19. Almost all of those tests occurred between May 14 and June 1, in an extraordinary mass testing campaign that at first seemed unclear and unfeasible, but soon became a reality — even if some health experts and residents balked.

The details, per Caixin:

  • 9.9 million residents were tested between May 14 and June 1, with 300 asymptomatic cases identified.
  • No symptomatic cases were identified, and health authorities claimed that the asymptomatic cases did not appear to be contagious — the virus was reportedly “inactive” in samples taken.
  • The mass testing cost 900 million yuan ($127 million), which works out to $12-$13 per test.
  • One million residents had previously been tested, meaning that 10.9 out of 11 million Wuhan residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The main exception is children age six or under.
  • “Wuhan and people in Wuhan are safe,” said Lǐ Lánjuān 李兰娟 of the National Health Commission.

China is now bringing the mass testing model to its northeast, where COVID-19 clusters continue to emerge. All 2.8 million residents of Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang, will be tested for COVID-19, Sixth Tone reports:

The announcement came after Mudanjiang reported 15 positive COVID-19 test results in people without symptoms last week.

In April, the nearby city of Suifenhe — about two hours’ drive east of Mudanjiang — saw a spike in imported COVID-19 cases among residents returning from Russia. Because of the relative shortage of medical supplies in the city, all of its confirmed, symptomatic patients were transferred to hospitals in Mudanjiang for treatment.

According to the Global Times, the goal in Mudanjiang is to “ensure every resident gets tested, except children under the age of 6 and invalids, as well as those who were tested during the past 14 days.” The aim was to have the tests “conducted before Saturday,” June 6, and “1,196 medical staff and workers were dispatched from 23 medical institutions” to conduct the testing.

For context, see our earlier story on SupChina: China moves to crush a COVID-19 cluster in the northeast before political meetings in Beijing.

Share
Links for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 3, 2020

Links for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The editors June 3, 2020

Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 2, 2020

COVID-19: Beijing shared ‘minimal information’ with WHO in early days

Lucas Niewenhuis June 2, 2020

Links for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The editors June 2, 2020

Trump targets China and WHO

The editors June 1, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.