 Hong Kong actor Edison Chen publicly supports Black Lives Matter, to mixed response - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Hong Kong actor Edison Chen publicly supports Black Lives Matter, to mixed response

Society

Edison Chen (陈冠希 Chén Guānxī), a Hong Kong-born actor and fashion entrepreneur, is facing backlash after showing solidarity with U.S. protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

On May 31, Chen took to Instagram to share a #BlackLivesMatter-themed video made by Nike, in which the company urged viewers not to “pretend there’s not a problem in America” while anti-racism demonstrations erupted across the country. A day later, Chen shared a poster on Instagram showing his support for the movement and demanding changes to end police brutality. “Asians for Black Lives Matter,” the poster says. In the caption, Chen wrote, “Yellow peril supports black panthers.”

In response, a number of people criticized Chen for “misusing” the platform he had as a pop star to call attention to racism against black people, rather than Asians. “When asian got killed by black, where r u?” the most-liked comment reads. Some people also accused Chen for his silence on last year’s pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, where thousands of protesters swarmed the city’s streets in a string of demonstrations and clashed with police. “Why don’t u stand for Hong Kong protestors then?” an Instagram user wrote.

Chen didn’t immediately address the criticism. But later that day, when people continued questioning him in the comments of another Instagram post, Chen hit back with a direct reply.

He wrote: “I was the only one who stepped up and said covid aint Chinese, wash the hate…” He said every time his fashion label landed a high-profile collaboration with Western brands, he was representing Chinese people. “Do ya homework before u speak up.”

Back in March, when anti-Asian sentiment was on the rise globally in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chen wrote on Instagram: “COVID-19 IS A GLOBAL PROBLEM / SO STFU AND STOP BEING RACIST / ITS 2020 YALL.”

Today, Chen doubled down on his stance on anti-black racism by joining the “Blackout Tuesday” campaign on Instagram, uploading a solid black square in solidarity.

As people in many parts of the world continue channeling their anger and frustration over Floyd’s death into marches and demonstrations, more and more celebrities around the world, including a group of k-pop artists, have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. But in China, where celebrities are expected to stay apolitical and disengage from foreign issues, almost no influential artists have shown any solidarity with the black community.

Share
Editor's note for Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Previous post
Jiayun Feng

Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

Related articles

Oceans of plastic: China’s Sisyphean fight to keep trash out of the water

Kevin Schoenmakers June 2, 2020

Anti-black racism, Hong Kong riots, and America’s decline: Chinese conversations about the George Floyd protests

Jiayun Feng June 1, 2020

Qi Baishi, the Picasso of China

Alex Colville June 1, 2020

More babies, fewer divorces, and sexual harassment: Takeaways from China’s new civil code

Jiayun Feng May 29, 2020

Guns versus sticks: One Chinese grandfather’s fight against poachers

Kyle Obermann May 29, 2020

The policy proposals that the Chinese internet hates — online buzz about the Two Sessions

Jiayun Feng May 28, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.