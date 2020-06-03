 Should Chinese women have multiple husbands? - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Should Chinese women have multiple husbands?

Society

Yew-Kwang Ng 黄有光, a Malaysian economist who currently serves as a professor of economics at Fudan University in Shanghai, has attracted a great deal of ire on Chinese social media after publishing an article in which he suggested China legalize and promote polyandry — allowing women to marry multiple men — in a bid to solve the country’s surplus of bachelors.

The controversial article (in Chinese) was published on June 2 by NetEase Finance, a website dedicated to business news. Titled “Is polyandry really a ridiculous idea?” the piece is part of a weekly column written by Huang, where he writes about “all matters related to happiness,” including “factors that contribute to happiness” and “the relationship between money and joy.”

In the latest installment of the series, Huang first said that in China, where the sex ratio was 117 men to 100 women, the severe gender imbalance has caused a fierece competition among males looking for wives, leaving millions of bachelors struggling to “have their psychological and physical needs satisfied.”

Huang then provided two possible solutions to what he considered as a “serious problem” for the country: decriminalizing sex work and allowing women to have several husbands.

According to Huang, “building brothels for men to visit” was a short-term fix for men with “urgent needs,” but paying for sex was not a sustainable choice for those living on a tight budget. Moreover, Huang said that the benefits that come with having a wife go beyond sex. “They also serve other purposes such as being life partners, producing offspring, and raising children,” he wrote.

Huang went on to say that in order to solve the problem in the long run, polyandrous marriages should be taken into consideration. “Polyandry has a long history and a scope of application. The practice also exists in modern times,” Huang wrote, citing an example of Tibet, where polyandry became illegal after China’s annexation in 1950.

“I’m not denying the advantages of monogamy here, such as how exclusive long-term relationships can benefit kids’ growth and education,” Huang wrote. “But given China’s skewed sex ratio, it’s necessary to consider allowing polyandry legally.”

To bolster his argument, Huang said that from a biological perspective, women are more capable of fulfilling multiple men’s sexual desire than the other way around. “It’s common for prostitutes to serve more than 10 clients in a day,” Huang wrote. Meanwhile, when it comes to other aspects of life, Huang argued that it’s reasonable for women to do chores for several households for the sake of efficiency. “Making meals for three husbands won’t take much more time than for two husbands,” he wrote.

Looking at past articles published under Huang’s column, it seems that making a case for polyandry is a recurring theme. In a May article (in Chinese) explaining why men are more unfaithful than women, Huang wrote that because “men’s tendency to cheat in marriage can never be eliminated,” monogamy was at odds with men’s nature.

According to numbers released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics in 2018, out of the country’s population of 1.4 billion, men outnumbered women by almost 34 million. The reasons for the gender gap were in part rooted in a traditional preference for sons in Chinese families. It was also a byproduct of China’s decades-long one-child policy, which led millions of couples to abort female fetuses.

In recent years, with concerns about the country’s continuously declining birth rates and rapidly aging population, the Chinese government has rolled out a host of policies that aimed to make it easier for single men, known as “bare branches” (光棍 guānggùn) in Chinese, to find girlfriends, establish families, and have babies. These measures have received mixed reactions from the public, with women fervently rejecting the idea of marrying someone due to pressure from society and government.

Huang’s suggestion of polyandry has turned out to be a tough sell. Some people opposed his idea because polyandry defied their traditional views about marriage. But more people, mostly women, criticized Huang for his misogynist attitude toward women, saying that he saw women as nothing more than reproductive tools and objects to fulfill men’s sexual needs.

Below we have compiled some of the best comments on Huang’s suggestion:

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.34.03 AM

“An ad for hell: Come down. There are plenty of women here.”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.34.12 AM

“This is not polyandry. This is several men sharing a sex slave.”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.34.23 AM

“Hahahahahaha. He made it sound like wives are such hot commodities of high demand that men should share them. He doesn’t know how to speak human language.”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.34.37 AM

“Okay, let’s experiment with your daughter first.”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.34.49 AM

“Excuse me, sir, are you really studying Chinese people’s happiness? I think you only care about men’s happiness.”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.35.00 AM

“Gay men make the best couples. The excessive 60 million men should solve the problem among themselves. Women are not their backup choices.”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.35.08 AM

“I think we should try male infanticide. I can guarantee you that we’ll have more women in 20 years.”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.35.17 AM

“This will no longer be a problem if we solve the expert who thinks he discovered a problem.”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.55.18 AM

“I want the legalization of women having multiple wives. Who cares for husbands?”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.57.39 AM

“I’ve read the whole article. In a nutshell, he doesn’t see women as human beings.”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.57.57 AM

“Girls in the comments are all clear-headed. We are not easy to fool.”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.58.31 AM

“Lu Xun: The thing I admire most about you is that you had the courage to publish such things.”

Screen Shot 2020 06 03 at 11.59.43 AM

“Hahahahahahahahha. He wrote the article with his ass.”

    Share
    Not really the end of Hong Kong but a transformation — an interview with economist Alicia García Herrero Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    ‘Uyghurs are so bad’: Chinese dinner table politics in Xinjiang

    Darren Byler June 3, 2020

    Hong Kong actor Edison Chen publicly supports Black Lives Matter, to mixed response

    Jiayun Feng June 3, 2020

    Oceans of plastic: China’s Sisyphean fight to keep trash out of the water

    Kevin Schoenmakers June 2, 2020

    Anti-black racism, Hong Kong riots, and America’s decline: Chinese conversations about the George Floyd protests

    Jiayun Feng June 1, 2020

    Qi Baishi, the Picasso of China

    Alex Colville June 1, 2020

    More babies, fewer divorces, and sexual harassment: Takeaways from China’s new civil code

    Jiayun Feng May 29, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.