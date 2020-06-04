Editor’s note for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Dear Access member,
Some notes:
It’s June 4 today, or May 35, the 31st anniversary of the crackdown on protests at Tiananmen Square and elsewhere in China. For a rundown on the events of that day and that year, see the piece we published last year: 30 essential stories about June 4, 1989.
MemetJan Juma, the deputy director of Radio Free Asia’s Uyghur Service tweeted: “Abdukadir Juma, my brother, who translated Chinese Nobel Prize Laureate Mò Yán’s 莫言 Red Sorghum into Uyghur Language, had been transferred to a forced labor camp after his internment for three years.”
A few videos and events you may be interested in:
- An interview of Kaiser Kuo by the Oxford Political Review’s Brian Wong, a Hongkonger who has recently written twice for SupChina about the fate of his city, is viewable on YouTube.
- SupChina’s next CEO webinar is next Wednesday, June 11. After spending several years in China, Lorna Davis, a former CEO of Dannon North America and Kraft, knows all about the challenges of making an impact internationally. Join us as she shares her experience and answers your questions about the food business in China and food security during COVID-19. Access members get $10 off with the promo code CEOACCESS11.
- Intelligence Squared hosted a debate yesterday on the resolution, “Coronavirus Will Reshape the World Order in China’s Favor.” Arguing in favor of the resolution were Kishore Mahbubani and Kurt Campbell, and arguing against the motion were Minxin Pei and Susan Thornton. You can watch the entire debate on YouTube. At the one-hour mark, the moderator asks a question submitted by our editor Lucas Niewenhuis:
Half of all vaccines for the virus that causes COVID-19 that have gone to clinical trial were discovered by Chinese companies, NPR recently reported. China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has said that if China develops a vaccine, it would be a “global public good.” What do you think Xi means by that more precisely, and how do you think that would play out geopolitically if the U.S. were in a position to depend on China for yet another critical medical resource?
Our word of the day is June 4, 1989, usually just shortened to 六四 liù sì in Chinese.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief
Leave a Reply