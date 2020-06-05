 China pins hope on street vendors to revive economy after COVID-19 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China pins hope on street vendors to revive economy after COVID-19

Society

In an attempt to revive China’s battered economy and tame an unemployment crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 27 Chinese cities, including key metropolises like Shanghai and Chengdu, have announced plans to bring back street vending. This comes after many years of crackdowns on street stalls for “urban beautification.”

The large-scale initiative comes on the heels of Chinese Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng’s 李克强

visit to Yantai, Shandong Province, on Monday, during which he talked to a string of street vendors, praising them as “the livelihood of China” and vowing to support their businesses.

“Micro-economies like street vendors and small shops are important sources of employment. They are as vital as big and fancy corporations,” Li added (in Chinese). “China can only become stronger if its markets, enterprises, and small businesses can come alive, survive, and develop!”

Since then, a growing number of cities across the country have responded to Li’s calls (in Chinese) with pledges and policies:

  • The Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau of Shanghai issued a guidance document encouraging “a new type of consumption model” driven by roadside vendors. The document also stressed Shanghai’s dedication to boosting its “night economy,” saying that the city would create more high-quality nighttime events in the future.
  • Jinan in Shandong Province has rolled out a set of policies to encourage small businesses to extend their hours, reduce application processing time for street vendors, and give them more liberty in designing customized shop signs and billboards.
  • Zhengzhou in Hunan Province ordered its district governments to create one or two areas dedicated to night street vendors. Meanwhile, it asked district governments to “fully utilize” public locations like plazas and parks, and turn them into venues for flea markets.
  • Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, released plans to create 100 daytime vegetable vendors and 100 nighttime barbecue food stalls.
  • City management officers in Jiangxi Province have been making calls to people who used to own street stalls to convince them to return to their old professions.

Major tech firms and other related businesses were quick to jump on the bandwagon. On Tuesday, WeChat announced that it had launched a new “firework” plan to help small and medium-sized businesses set up digital transactions. Alibaba and JD.com, meanwhile, said they would sell merchandise to street-vendor owners on credit.

Wuling Motors, a car manufacturer, has seized on the timing to market a mini truck specifically designed for street vendors, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. In an interview (in Chinese) with Pear Video, a sales representative from the company said that the vehicle received more orders on Wednesday alone than all of May. “The model existed before those new measures promoting street vendors. But we improved it to make it more suitable for street vendors,” the person said. “We produce what people want and we follow national policies closely.”

The ongoing government-approved frenzy for streetside stalls is an ironic contrast to China’s previous attitude. Before COVID-19 hit, urban management officers, known as chengguan (城管 chéngguǎn), had developed a reputation for using violence to clamp down on street vendors, who were seen by Chinese officials as unsuitable for a modern country.  

    Share
    ‘Bullet in the Head’: How the tragedy of June 4 influenced John Woo's most underrated film Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    Beijing’s plan to punish skeptics of traditional Chinese medicine

    Jiayun Feng June 4, 2020

    Should Chinese women have multiple husbands?

    Jiayun Feng June 3, 2020

    ‘Uyghurs are so bad’: Chinese dinner table politics in Xinjiang

    Darren Byler June 3, 2020

    Hong Kong actor Edison Chen publicly supports Black Lives Matter, to mixed response

    Jiayun Feng June 3, 2020

    Oceans of plastic: China’s Sisyphean fight to keep trash out of the water

    Kevin Schoenmakers June 2, 2020

    Anti-black racism, Hong Kong riots, and America’s decline: Chinese conversations about the George Floyd protests

    Jiayun Feng June 1, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.