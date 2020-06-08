 Sinica Early Access: ‘Superpower Interrupted’: A conversation with veteran China journalist Michael Schuman about his Chinese history of the world - SupChina
Sinica Early Access: ‘Superpower Interrupted’: A conversation with veteran China journalist Michael Schuman about his Chinese history of the world

This week, Kaiser and Jeremy speak with Michael Schuman, a reporter and writer who’s been covering China for 23 years, about his new book, Superpower Interrupted: The Chinese History of the World. The book sets out to present world history as China has understood it, and what that understanding of history tells us about what the China of today really wants.

  • Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 118

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The Trump administration calls for tighter controls on U.S.-listed Chinese companies that engage in fraud, Beijing city authorities criminalize “slander” against traditional Chinese medicine, and the resumption of this year’s Chinese Basketball Association season on June 20, without spectators.

Tech Buzz China by Pandaily: Episode 68: Entertainment livestreaming outside of China with Shang Koo of M17.asia

Episode 68 of Tech Buzz China features our co-host Rui Ma in dialogue with Shang Koo, the CFO of M17 Entertainment, or M17.asia, which is a livestreaming company popular in Taiwan and Japan. Listen to learn more about entertainment livestreaming and how the industry has developed throughout Asia. Shang goes into the dynamics of gifting, critiques of various business models, and the impacts of COVID-19 on the sector both within China and in markets that M17 serves.

    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Shannon Van Sant.

