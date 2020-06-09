Beijing calls study of Wuhan hospital traffic ‘outrageously absurd’

The inpatient building of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan on January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer CHINA OUT.

Many media outlets are reporting on a Harvard study of satellite imagery showing increased traffic around hospitals in Wuhan prior to December 2019. Apparently, unusually full hospital parking lots were visible beginning in the late summer — as early as August — and through the fall.

The finding is genuinely interesting, and as disease ecologist Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance told ABC News, “You need to look at every possible bit of evidence, where [the disease] came from and when it emerged.” Daszak said that if COVID-19 is like other disease outbreaks he has studied, it is likely that it emerged and was spreading some time before a pattern was identifiable.

However, the study — still under peer review and submitted to the Nature Digital Medicine journal — does not compare hospital traffic in Wuhan with that in other cities in China, so increased demand for healthcare services might not have been limited to Wuhan or caused by a disease outbreak unique to Wuhan. The study correlated the increased hospital traffic with increased search terms for COVID-19-related symptoms in Wuhan, but did not compare this with other cities in China, either. Scientists raised these concerns to Reuters, among other outlets. In addition, one of the satellite image comparisons shows increased traffic at a children’s hospital, and one of the few things we know for sure about COVID-19 is that it rarely makes children seriously ill.

Beijing has tried to preemptively discredit the study. In response to a question that accurately framed the research as not coming to any definite conclusion, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Huà Chūnyíng 华春莹 responded this way (English, Chinese):

I haven’t seen this research you mentioned, but I think it’s outrageously absurd if anyone comes to such [a] conclusion only based on superficial elements like the traffic patterns… On this matter, I believe we should respect science. You may have read substantial reports online, including those from the U.S. media saying that there were coronavirus infections among the EVALI and flu cases in the U.S. last fall.

Coming on the heels of a State Council report that (white) papered over the deficiencies in the early days of China’s epidemic response, it is worrying that Beijing is further politicizing the story of how COVID-19 emerged and was handled. Of course, Beijing is responding to provocation from Washington, as the same press conference included some well-earned jabs at the Trump administration’s resident China-doomsayer, Peter Navarro. Hua also earlier demanded evidence for accusations lobbed by Florida senator Rick Scott that “communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down,” referring to vaccine research.

Unfortunately, this politicization of science is likely to have effects lasting far beyond the current pandemic and the Trump administration.

