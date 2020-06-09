Links for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

The resistance towards street vendors widened on Monday as state television cautioned tier-one cities — traditionally Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen — against chasing short-term employment solutions.

Among them only Guangzhou has unveiled new policies promoting street vending.

Guangzhou on Friday specified 60 locations in the city where street stalls can be set up. It also imposed restrictions on merchandise type.

The street stall economy is more suitable in central and western cities, some state media said.