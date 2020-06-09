 Links for Tuesday, June 9, 2020 - SupChina
Links for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Premium

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

The resistance towards street vendors widened on Monday as state television cautioned tier-one cities — traditionally Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen — against chasing short-term employment solutions.

Among them only Guangzhou has unveiled new policies promoting street vending.

Guangzhou on Friday specified 60 locations in the city where street stalls can be set up. It also imposed restrictions on merchandise type.

The street stall economy is more suitable in central and western cities, some state media said.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

“The immediate issue is to prove that One Country, Two Systems works well in Hong Kong. And to prove that Hong Kong people are reasonable and sensible citizens of the People’s Republic of China, that we could be trusted to continue to have our own way of life, and our own way of system within the whole country,” [Chief Executive Carrie Lam 林郑月娥 Línzhèng Yuèé] said ahead of her weekly Executive Council meeting.

“The federal government failed for nearly two decades to properly guard against the cybersecurity risks posed by Chinese government-owned telecoms operating in the United States, a Senate report released this morning finds.

That resulted in four of China’s largest such telecom companies being able to operate subsidiaries here with almost no oversight,

It might also have allowed them to help the Chinese government spy on reams of data from U.S. companies by routing their phone and Internet traffic through China…”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Shannon Van Sant.

