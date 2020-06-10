 Editor's note for Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

Two things, before we get on with the news:

Wangfujing Group set the Chinese news media abuzz today today. The state-controlled real estate and retail conglomerate that grew out of the Wangfujing Department Store (王府井百货 wángfǔjǐng bǎihuò). Opened in Beijing in 1955, the store was for many years one of the few places one could buy electronics, coats, and other high-end items. In the 1990s, the store began expanding into all kinds of new operations. The company listed on the Shanghai stock exchange in 1993.

So why has Wangfujing’s share price doubled in the past month and a half? The Paper reports (in Chinese) that on June 9, Wangfujing received a tax-free license — making people suspect insider trading. Chinese day traders are freaking out and calling Wangfujing all sorts of names online. Wangfujing has made a statement that there was no insider trading involved, but we haven’t seen any coverage of this in English yet.

The Harvard study of parking lot traffic in Wuhan, which we covered yesterday, is bunk. In addition to the concerns we noted about a lack of cross-regional comparisons, several commentators with expertise in satellite imagery analysis have said that this core component of the research was also shoddily done. Nathan Ruser of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, who specializes in analysis of satellite images in China, said that the data was noisy and the angles of the images led to buildings obstructing the view. Jeffrey Lewis, an expert in analyzing satellite imagery in North Korea, said that the paper “isn’t very convincing.”

Several people have also flagged that they have been unable to reproduce the claimed spike in Baidu searches for COVID-19-related symptoms, even after entering the same search term (in Chinese) that the researchers claimed they used. Caixin Globus editor Michael Anti pointed out (in Chinese) that Baidu may not be a reliable source for this type of data in any case, largely because it is well known in China (in Chinese) as a bad source of medical information.

The considerable flaws of the study did not stop Fox News from running a segment with the caption “Harvard: Wuhan showed signs of virus last August,” and of course, Donald Trump tweeted a clip of that segment.

In less depressing news about the state of science and COVID-19, more than 135 vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 are now under development, and 15 of them have moved on from preclinical testing to phase I safety trials, phase II expanded trials, or even — in one case — a phase II trial combined with a phase III efficacy trial. Five of the vaccines to move beyond preclinical testing are being developed by Chinese companies. The New York Times has launched a Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker that is worth a look.

Our word of the day is Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) (汇丰银行 huìfēng yínháng). See story #2 below.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    India and China deescalate latest border standoff Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    India and China deescalate latest border standoff

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 10, 2020

    Links for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

    The editors June 10, 2020

    Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 9, 2020

    Beijing calls study of Wuhan hospital traffic ‘outrageously absurd’

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 9, 2020

    Links for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

    The editors June 9, 2020

    Editor’s note for Monday, June 8, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 8, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.