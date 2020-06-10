 Links for Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - SupChina
Links for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Premium

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

The conflict erupted after the British firm told Bloomberg News the board of Arm China — jointly owned by Arm and investors including China’s sovereign wealth fund — voted to oust Chief Executive Officer Allen Wu. Hours later, Arm China posted a statement to its official WeChat account asserting he was still in charge, a stance repeated across domestic social media. The U.K. firm then fired back to say Wu had been dismissed after an investigation uncovered undisclosed conflicts of interest and violations of employee rules.

  • Procedures for inbound flights
    Beijing-bound flights could first stop in Wuhan / Caixin
    “The changes, effective June 8, mean travelers headed to Beijing will first be diverted to one of 16 cities, including China’s original outbreak ground zero of Wuhan, as well as Chengdu, Changsha, Hefei, and Lanzhou, to undergo Covid-19 tests. Under previous rules, they were being diverted to 12 cities, including Shanghai, which has now been removed from the list.”
  • Global demand drop hurts Chinese firms
    China producer prices fall as pandemic hits global demand / FT (paywall)
    “Producer prices fell by 3.7 percent in May compared with the same month last year, according to official statistics. The data, which were worse than economists had forecast, mean that China’s factory gate deflation has accelerated every month since February.”
  • Betting on Hong Kong’s currency peg collapse
    Kyle Bass makes audacious bet on Hong Kong’s currency peg collapsing / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    “The Dallas-based founder of Hayman Capital Management is starting a new fund that will make all-or-nothing wagers on a collapse in Hong Kong’s currency peg, people with knowledge of the matter said.”
  • Weibo punished
    China punishes microblog platform Weibo for interfering with communication / Reuters
    “Top internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, said in a post on its verified WeChat Account it had reprimanded Weibo for ‘interfering with online communication order, disseminating illegal information and other problems.’”
  • Tesla loses its top China hand
    Tesla loses China executive Ren just as competition heats up / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    “Tesla Inc. lost an executive who helped spearhead its expansion in China over the past few years, the latest in a string of management changes at the U.S. electric-car maker.”
  • Tencent invests in anime
    Tencent targets Japan anime, manga to jump-start global growth / Bloomberg via Caixin
    “Tencent Holdings Ltd., spurned in years past by Japan’s guarded entertainment industry, is rekindling its courtship of the country’s fabled anime and manga houses.”
  • LG strikes a deal with a Chinese firm
    LG Chem in $1.1 billion deal with China’s Shanshan to sell LCD polarizer business / Reuters
    “South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) said on Wednesday it has signed a conditional contract with China’s Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd (600884.SS) to sell most of its liquid crystal display (LCD) polarizer business for $1.1 billion.”
  • Influencers push Alibaba products
    Alibaba taps international influencers to sell more globally / TechCrunch
    “There are efforts from short video apps like Douyin — TikTok’s Chinese sister — that match merchants with content creators for promotion.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Chinese in the U.S. and BLM
    How Chinese in the U.S. are talking about Black Lives Matter / Sixth Tone
    “An open letter penned by Eileen Huang went viral on Chinese social media. In it, the Yale undergraduate criticized fellow Chinese Americans for a perceived lack of solidarity with both the protestors and victims of racism more broadly.”
  • Eliminating rural poverty
    The transformation of rural China / Institute of Current World Affairs
    “Five years ago, China’s Communist Party set a goal to completely eliminate the country’s deep and widespread rural poverty by 2020. How could such a staggering accomplishment even be possible?”
    China’s rural campaigns made a difference / Axios
    “In her deeply researched new book, ‘Mobilizing for Development,’ Kristen Looney, an assistant professor of Asian studies and government at Georgetown University, argues that [rural modernization] campaigns have played a significant role in rural development, not just in China, but also in South Korea and Taiwan.”
  • Identity theft
    A lost ID card, an identity thief, and a marriage delayed / Sixth Tone
    “Every year, millions of government-issued identity cards — which are required for purchasing train tickets, buying property, and registering marriages — are lost or stolen in the country… Problems then arise when authorities are reluctant or unable to clear illegitimate activities from citizens’ official records.”
  • Chongqing’s “horizontal skyscraper”
    Glass-bottom deck opens atop China’s ‘horizontal skyscraper’ / CNN
    “Designed by Moshe Safdie, the mastermind behind Singapore’s awe-inspiring Changi Jewel, the 250-meter-tall sky bridge is the highest of its kind.”
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Shannon Van Sant.

