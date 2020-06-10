Links for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

The conflict erupted after the British firm told Bloomberg News the board of Arm China — jointly owned by Arm and investors including China’s sovereign wealth fund — voted to oust Chief Executive Officer Allen Wu. Hours later, Arm China posted a statement to its official WeChat account asserting he was still in charge, a stance repeated across domestic social media. The U.K. firm then fired back to say Wu had been dismissed after an investigation uncovered undisclosed conflicts of interest and violations of employee rules.