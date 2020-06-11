 Editor's note for Thursday, June 11, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

A few things I think you should know:

Zoom, the video conferencing service we’ve all grown to know and hate (or begrudgingly accept as part of our lives in lockdown), is having a China censorship problem. See story 1 below for details.

“Black voices, Black perspectives on greater China” is an open directory of work by Black practitioners and scholars focused on Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.  

“A giant kangaroo that serves as a dog of the U.S.” is how nationalist rag Global Times characterized Australia for being “the most active player in pushing forward a so-called independent probe into China over the coronavirus outbreak.” Other mouthpieces of the Chinese government have poured out similar invective.

Australian universities, and sellers of beef, wine, and iron ore should be worried about these threats in the Global Times, even though the newspaper does not represent the formal  “official” point of view, I argue in this interview with Australian ABC Radio. See story 2 below for more on Australia-China tensions.

“Five questions about China that boards should be asking right now” is the title of a new piece in the Harvard Business Review. These are the questions:  

  • Are we too dependent on Chinese supply chains?
  • Are we too dependent on sales to China?
  • What is our exposure to legal changes in Hong Kong?
  • How much should we collaborate with Chinese companies?
  • How secure are our company’s IT systems?

Our word of the day is A giant kangaroo that serves as a dog of the U.S.: 美国走狗的大袋鼠 měiguó zǒugǒu de dà dàishǔ.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Zoom’s China censorship problem Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

