Links for Thursday, June 11, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
-
China exodus drives Taiwanese investment
Taiwan tech companies’ exit from China fuels $25bn investment drive / FT (paywall)
“Taiwan’s tech manufacturers have found themselves at the forefront of the global push to move supply chains out of ‘the world’s factory’ as rising tensions between Washington and Beijing fuel demand for servers and chips not made on the mainland.”
-
Trade war updates
USDA confirms big U.S. soybean sales to China as buying flurry continues / Reuters
“U.S. exporters reported sales of 720,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday, as active purchases by the world’s top soy importer continued for a second straight week.”
China keeps buying American soybeans despite tougher talk / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
-
NetEase Hong Kong listing
Netease shares jump 8% in Hong Kong debut / TechNode
-
University students affected by sanctions
Chinese students barred from using common computer code as U.S. sanctions bite / Caixin
“The change is believed to have far-reaching implications for scientific research at the two universities. A student at HIT [Harbin Institute of Technology] pointed out that, in principle, affiliated students and staff can no longer publish research papers or carry out commercial projects that use MATLAB.”
-
Huawei defends itself in the U.K.
China’s Huawei launches ad blitz as U.K. reconsiders its role / AP via Washington Post
“The company took out full-page ads in British national newspapers outlining its commitment to providing mobile and broadband companies with equipment for fifth-generation networks, even though ‘some now question our role in helping Britain lead the way in 5G.’”
-
Hainan’s free-trade port: How would it actually work?
China’s massive Hainan free-trade port plan raises questions over global trading rules compliance, experts say / SCMP
“As a World Trade Organization (WTO) member in its own right, Hong Kong has independent trade and customs regimes and policies to those set in Beijing. Hainan however, does not, and some experts have questioned whether establishing a separate massive customs regime off China’s southern coast might flout global trading rules.”
-
Weibo in the doghouse
Authorities put 7-day freeze on Weibo’s ‘hot topics’ / Sixth Tone
“China’s internet watchdog has ordered Weibo, the country’s Twitter-like social network, to suspend its ‘trending topics’ feature for a one-week rectification period beginning Wednesday.”
-
Germany pushes for more market access
China needs to do more on market access, Merkel tells Li / Reuters
-
Travel bubble discussions
Thailand says China, Japan are interested in travel bubbles / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
-
Chinese auto sales recover from a slump
China auto sales up for second straight month after almost two-year slump / Reuters
“China’s auto sales in May rose 14.5% from the same month a year earlier, industry data showed on Thursday, the second consecutive month of increase as the world’s biggest vehicle market recovers from lows hit during coronavirus lockdowns.”
-
Alibaba and ByteDance expand Hong Kong offices
Alibaba and ByteDance expand in Hong Kong as banks pull back / Caixin
“TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have signed leases to add office space in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.”
-
Hedge fund bets on escalation
Hedge fund manager who nailed 2015 China crash is hoarding cash / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“The Hong Kong arm of China’s biggest asset manager is amassing cash and building up short positions in a bet that the U.S.-China power games will escalate ahead of the American election later this year.”
-
Anbang’s murky hotel deal
The mystery document holding up China’s sale of Anbang hotels / FT (paywall)
“Purportedly signed by [Anbang chairman Wú Xiǎohuī 吴小晖], the Delaware Rapid Arbitration Act agreement, or DRAA, appears to be an attempt to transfer ownership of the hotels from Anbang to four Delaware-based parties, and also give his own family a claim to the assets, just weeks before he was detained in China in June 2017 on corruption charges.”
-
Competition in the online loan market
Billionaire Zhou takes on Jack Ma, Tencent in China’s online loan market / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“[Billionaire Zhōu Hóngyī’s 周鸿祎] 360 Finance Inc. — an online lending platform — plans to use a group company’s purchase this week of a 30% stake in a Tianjin bank to access cheaper funding and lure small companies and individuals away from rivals with lower-cost loans.”
-
Tencent integrates movies and literature
Tencent moves to integrate movie and fan fiction platforms / TechNode
“[Chinese literature CEO Cheng Wu’s] new role signals further integration of Tencent’s entertainment holdings, and a continued effort to yoke internet literature to the TV and movie cart.”
-
Podcast censorship
Pocket Casts and Castro Podcasts removed from Apple’s China store / TechCrunch
A spokesman for one of the removed podcast publishers said, “The very small amount of warning we were given between there being a problem, and our app being completely removed from the Chinese app store was quite alarming…”
-
“Blind boxes” boost sales
China’s blind box economy / China Skinny
“We have been looking at how brands are standing out, and what forms of retail marketing are spurring consumption. One such tactic is that of the ‘blind box’ — purchasing an unknown product from a brand for a set price whether for the mystery, or for the chance at something worth much more.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
-
Hubei’s CDC gets a boost
Major changes in disease control at coronavirus ground zero in China / SCMP
“Provincial Communist Party secretary Ying Yong [应勇 Yīng Yǒng] said on Wednesday that changes needed to be made to Hubei’s disease control and prevention centre (CDC), including defining clear roles and divisions of labour for the institution.”
-
Beijing’s COVID-free streak ends
Beijing’s 55-day run without a locally transmitted case ends as man tests positive / SCMP
-
China’s new carbon market
China power giants prepare for world’s biggest Carbon market / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“China’s state-owned power giants have been asked to prepare reports on historical emissions that officials will use to set up the world’s largest carbon market, according to people familiar with the request.”
-
Food poisoning in Henan
Over 100 kids in Henan hospitalized for suspected food poisoning / Sixth Tone
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
-
Hong Kong’s political tug-of-war
Hong Kong court accepts case against traffic cop who shot protester with live round / HKFP
“[H.K. lawmaker Ted Hui 许智峰 Xǔ Zhìfēng] said the judge deemed there was sufficient evidence to justify the trial of the officer, who appeared to fire a live round in the abdomen of a young male protester, during a citywide strike in Sai Wan Ho last November.”
Beijing’s liaison office held ‘unprecedented’ round of meetings with senior Hong Kong officials to boost support for national security law / SCMP
Several sources told the Post the liaison office had initiated more than a dozen meetings with local officials in the nearly three weeks since Beijing announced the bill.
“[They] mainly asked us to openly show support for the law in departments’ capacity,” said an official, who attended one of the sessions and wished to remain anonymous. “They also explained Beijing’s rationale behind imposing such laws and clarified some implementation issues.”
-
France joins Japan on Hong Kong declaration
Joint declaration ‘not relevant’ to national security law for Hong Kong, says Beijing / SCMP
“The statement said that the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration — which China has been accused of breaching by undermining Hong Kong’s partial autonomy — was “not relevant” to the national security law, and that “other countries and organizations have no right to meddle in Hong Kong affairs on the grounds of the joint declaration.”
Japan, France agree to G-7 message on Hong Kong, NHK says / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
-
U.S. State Department pokes the dragon
Mike Pompeo’s appearance with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong certain to anger China / SCMP
“U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address a forum on democracy next week that will also be attended by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen [蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén] and Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung [黃之鋒 Huáng Zhīfēng] — a combination that is certain to infuriate China.”
State Department rebukes China as one of the worst abusers of religious freedom / Washington Post (paywall)
“A State Department official singled out China on Wednesday as one of the world’s worst offenders of religious freedom, saying it backslid the most last year as thousands more people of faith were subjected to imprisonment and forced labor.”
-
The EU is committed to “systemic rivalry”
E.U. calls out Chinese state media for distorting official’s remarks in meeting with foreign minister Wang Yi / SCMP
The E.U. was displeased with the Chinese media portrayal that the bloc was no longer discussing systemic rivalry with China – a policy laid out last year. During the Tuesday news conference after the video meeting with [Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅], [E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep] Borrell said he had reviewed in great detail what systemic rivalry meant.
-
Kenya and Djibouti vie for China’s support
Kenya or Djibouti: Who will China support for a seat on the UN security council? / China-Africa Project
“The two African countries have been battling it out for months to win support from both their African Union peers and the Chinese who, as a permanent member of the Security Council plays an important role.”
-
Serbian football controversy
Serbian club denies releasing Chinese player over politics / Washington Post (paywall)
“A Serbian soccer club denied on Wednesday that it released a Chinese player after political pressure from Beijing following statements his father made against that country’s communist leadership.”
-
China’s devastating flood
20 dead, thousands displaced and tourists evacuated on bamboo rafts as flooding hits south and central China / Australian ABC
“Flooding in south and central China has left more than 20 people dead or missing and forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes with more rain forecast over coming days.”
China floods: Dozens killed and hundreds of thousands displaced / Guardian
Deadly floods in southern China set to continue, ministry says / Caixin Global
-
The “street stall economy” debate
China’s street-stall debate puts Xi and Li at odds / Nikkei Asian Review
“Over the past several years, President Xi Jinping’s [习近平 Xí Jìnpíng] regime has cracked down on stalls as part of efforts to maintain security and strengthen governance. Li’s public endorsement of the street vendors is seen as a policy reversal.”
China’s street vendor push ignites a debate: how rich is it? / NYT (porous paywall)
-
Xi appeals to ethnic minorities
Chinese President Xi Jinping tries to reassure ethnic minorities they won’t be ‘left behind’ / SCMP
“Visiting the Jinhuayuan residential community, where people of several ethnic groups live together, Xi [Xí Jìnpíng 习近平] said no single ethnic minority group should be left behind in the country’s building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects…”
-
Racially motivated shooting in Norway
Far-right Norwegian gunman jailed for 21 years after killing Chinese stepsister and attacking mosque / SCMP
“A far-right Norwegian man was jailed for 21 years on Thursday for the racially motivated murder of his Chinese-born stepsister and attempting to kill worshippers in a mosque shooting spree.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
-
The personal toll of Sino-American tensions
For me, the breakdown in U.S.-China relations is personal / ChinaFile
Judy Polumbaum, an American journalist with Chinese family, writes, “Those of us with a foot in each world find the renewed hostilities of the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping era especially dispiriting and disruptive.”
-
Ancient Chinese artwork
Bird figurine is earliest Chinese artwork ever discovered, say experts / Guardian
“A tiny figurine of a bird, carved from burnt bone and no bigger than a £1 coin, is the earliest Chinese artwork ever discovered, according to an international team of archaeologists.”
Leave a Reply