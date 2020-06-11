Links for Thursday, June 11, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Several sources told the Post the liaison office had initiated more than a dozen meetings with local officials in the nearly three weeks since Beijing announced the bill.

“[They] mainly asked us to openly show support for the law in departments’ capacity,” said an official, who attended one of the sessions and wished to remain anonymous. “They also explained Beijing’s rationale behind imposing such laws and clarified some implementation issues.”