 Zoom’s China censorship problem - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Zoom’s China censorship problem

NewsletterPremium

2019 04 18T144156Z 1862380338 RC1EB71C2FA0 RTRMADP 3 IPO ZOOM

Eric Yuan (袁征 Yuán Zhēng), CEO of Zoom. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Axios reported that Zoom “closed the account of a group of prominent U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held a Zoom event commemorating the 31st anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square Massacre.” Zhōu Fēngsuǒ 周锋锁, a leader of the 1989 Tiananmen protests, organized the call through a Zoom account associated with his U.S. nonprofit, Humanitarian China. The U.S. account has since been reactivated. Some protest leaders in Hong Kong also say that Zoom has shut their accounts, the Washington Post reports.

Zoom did not detail how it will deal with China’s internet controls in the future, but did provide a statement that we are reprinting in full here:

Like any global company, Zoom must comply with laws in the countries where we operate. We strive to limit actions taken to those necessary to comply with local law. Our platform is increasingly supporting complex, cross-border conversations, for which the compliance with the laws of multiple countries is very difficult. We regret that a few recent meetings with participants both inside and outside of China were negatively impacted and important conversations were disrupted. It is not in Zoom’s power to change the laws of governments opposed to free speech. However, Zoom is committed to modifying its processes to further protect its users from those who wish to stifle their communications. For example, for situations where local authorities block communications for participants within their borders, Zoom is developing additional capabilities that protect these conversations for participants outside of those borders.

Zoom is under scrutiny for links between the company and China, and Citizen Lab highlighted security issues with the platform in an April report. Zoom says it immediately fixed the vulnerabilities detailed in Citizen Lab’s research.

See also: New York Times reporter Paul Mozur commenting in a Twitter thread that Zoom “had been on Chinese censor’s radar for a while, but seems to have fallen through the cracks,” and an earlier SupChina report on a Zoom controversy, Taiwan bans government use of Zoom after data was ‘mistakenly’ routed through China.

Share
China warns Australia again on tourism and education Previous post
Shannon Van Sant

Shannon Van Sant is business editor of SupChina. She previously reported from Beijing and Hong Kong for more than a decade.

Related articles

China warns Australia again on tourism and education

Lucas Niewenhuis June 11, 2020

Links for Thursday, June 11, 2020

The editors June 11, 2020

Editor’s note for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 10, 2020

India and China deescalate latest border standoff

Lucas Niewenhuis June 10, 2020

Links for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The editors June 10, 2020

Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.