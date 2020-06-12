 Beijing delays plans to reopen movie theaters and schools in response to new COVID-19 cases - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Beijing delays plans to reopen movie theaters and schools in response to new COVID-19 cases

Society

Just as Beijing was beginning to get back to normal after months of paralyzing COVID-19 lockdown, health authorities in the city confirmed three new coronavirus cases in the past two days. This has brought back some social distancing rules and caused a reversal of decisions about reopening businesses.

On June 11, officials in the Chinese capital reported a newly confirmed locally transmitted case of COVID-19, after nearly two months of no new cases in the city. The patient, a 52-year-old resident in Beijing’s Xicheng District, didn’t leave the city and wasn’t in recent contact with anyone who had traveled overseas before he checked into a hospital on Wednesday with a fever.

A day later, Beijing confirmed two more infections. The patients were coworkers at a meat research center in Fengtai District. Similar to the previous case, they had no recent contact with anyone who had traveled overseas. One of them, though, had visited the eastern Chinese city Qingdao for a five-day business trip before showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The new cases have ignited Chinese officials’ worst fear that a second wave of the deadly virus could be on the horizon. To curb potential infections, Beijing has closed off communities where the newly identified patients lived, and is monitoring residents with temperature checks and disinfecting public locations. The city also launched a comprehensive epidemiological investigation that involves contact tracking and tracing.

Meanwhile, the new infections have already complicated Beijing’s return to normalcy. At the end of April, as COVID-19 worries waned, Beijing relaxed travel restrictions and scrapped a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving from low-risk areas of China. Last week, the city lowered its emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak while allowing most businesses to reopen.

But in response to the new cases, the city has issued a few new shutdown orders and postponed its plans to fully open up its economy. The decisions made in the past two days include the following:

  • Beijing has canceled plans (in Chinese) to reopen schools for students in grades 1 to 3 on June 15.
  • Six wholesale markets that the patients had visited are ordered to shutter (in Chinese).
  • Indoor entertainment venues like movie theaters and karaoke rooms need to remain closed (in Chinese) until further notice.
  • Group meals are banned (in Chinese) again in restaurants.
  • All sports events that were scheduled to take place have been put on hold (in Chinese).
    Share
    Editor's note for Thursday, June 11, 2020 Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    Chinese film executive commits suicide as coronavirus-stricken movie industry tanks

    Jiayun Feng June 11, 2020

    China’s mental health care is improving, but stigma and politics still get in the way

    Alex Smith June 11, 2020

    Chinese students with foreign passports will face tougher school admission requirements

    Jiayun Feng June 10, 2020

    The troll who shamed Yang Liping for childlessness condemns online abuse after controversy

    Jiayun Feng June 9, 2020

    Dance legend Yang Liping shuts down haters criticizing her child-free lifestyle

    Jiayun Feng June 8, 2020

    The Great Collector: Li Shizhen and his 11,000 medicines

    Alex Colville June 8, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.