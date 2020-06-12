 Editor's note for Friday, June 12, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Friday, June 12, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

China’s global censorship reach is apparent in two stories today:

A man was sacked from a Serbian soccer team, apparently because his father — one of China’s most famous soccer players, called for an end to Communist Party rule on two Youtube videos — see story 2 below for details.

Zoom is in more trouble: After yesterday’s revelations that the company had closed the account of a group of prominent U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held a June 4 commemoration via Zoom, the company has responded with an apology that says the accounts have been reinstated, and with the outline of a new policy for handling censorship requests from China:

  • Going forward, Zoom will not allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China.
  • Zoom is developing technology over the next several days that will enable us to remove or block at the participant level based on geography. This will enable us to comply with requests from local authorities when they determine activity on our platform is illegal within their borders; however, we will also be able to protect these conversations for participants outside of those borders where the activity is allowed.

So Zoom will censor calls in China but not elsewhere. It says the company must “comply with local laws.” This is going to be an immediate problem for many Chinese students who went home amid COVID-19 and plan to start the next semester on Zoom. As James Millward, a historian and professor at Georgetown University, tweeted:

I’d like to know what PRC law my classes about Xinjiang, Qing History, Uyghurs, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, democracy, COVID19, U.S.-China relations, etc. might break when I use Zoom to teach.

Now a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has sent a letter to Zoom expressing concern and demanding answers to a list of questions about the details of Zoom’s decision-making process, and the company’s relationship with the Communist Party.  

The Young China Watchers, a “group of China-focused young professionals” has published their second annual report of views on China based on a survey of its members. Key takeaway:

Overall, respondents demonstrate a trend toward less neutrality and more negative sentiment.

The report highlights differing sentiments across its chapters with Asia-Pacific overall being more positive than North America.

Here is a video recording of our CEO webinar yesterday: The food business in China, food security and post-COVID — a discussion with Lorna Davis, the former CEO of Kraft China and Dannon North America.  

Correction: Yesterday’s word of the day had a typo: it should have been: A giant kangaroo that serves as a dog of the U.S. 当美国走狗的大袋鼠 dāng měiguó zǒugǒu de dà dàishǔ. Thanks to James B. for pointing out that we missed the 当 dāng.  

Today’s word of the day is Serbia 塞尔维亚 sài’ěrwéiyǎ.

One upcoming event:

Learn to cook jiānbǐng 煎饼. On June 17, join SupChina and Mr Bing for a free online cooking lesson on the classic Beijing street food. Buy your ingredients in advance and cook along at home as Brian Goldberg answers all of your most important jianbing questions.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Share
Twitter removes 170,000 accounts that spammed for Beijing Previous post
Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Related articles

Twitter removes 170,000 accounts that spammed for Beijing

Lucas Niewenhuis June 12, 2020

Week in Review: Friday, June 12, 2020

The editors June 12, 2020

Links for Friday, June 12, 2020

The editors June 12, 2020

Editor’s note for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 11, 2020

Zoom’s China censorship problem

Shannon Van Sant June 11, 2020

China warns Australia again on tourism and education

Lucas Niewenhuis June 11, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.