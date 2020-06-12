Editor’s note for Friday, June 12, 2020

Dear Access member,

China’s global censorship reach is apparent in two stories today:

A man was sacked from a Serbian soccer team, apparently because his father — one of China’s most famous soccer players, called for an end to Communist Party rule on two Youtube videos — see story 2 below for details.

Zoom is in more trouble: After yesterday’s revelations that the company had closed the account of a group of prominent U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held a June 4 commemoration via Zoom, the company has responded with an apology that says the accounts have been reinstated, and with the outline of a new policy for handling censorship requests from China:

Going forward, Zoom will not allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China.

Zoom is developing technology over the next several days that will enable us to remove or block at the participant level based on geography. This will enable us to comply with requests from local authorities when they determine activity on our platform is illegal within their borders; however, we will also be able to protect these conversations for participants outside of those borders where the activity is allowed.

So Zoom will censor calls in China but not elsewhere. It says the company must “comply with local laws.” This is going to be an immediate problem for many Chinese students who went home amid COVID-19 and plan to start the next semester on Zoom. As James Millward, a historian and professor at Georgetown University, tweeted:

I’d like to know what PRC law my classes about Xinjiang, Qing History, Uyghurs, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, democracy, COVID19, U.S.-China relations, etc. might break when I use Zoom to teach.

Now a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has sent a letter to Zoom expressing concern and demanding answers to a list of questions about the details of Zoom’s decision-making process, and the company’s relationship with the Communist Party.

The Young China Watchers, a “group of China-focused young professionals” has published their second annual report of views on China based on a survey of its members. Key takeaway:

Overall, respondents demonstrate a trend toward less neutrality and more negative sentiment. The report highlights differing sentiments across its chapters with Asia-Pacific overall being more positive than North America.

