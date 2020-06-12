Links for Friday, June 12, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China’s mask market tanks
Under COVID-19, China’s mask market surged. Now it’s gone bust. / Sixth Tone
“In February, Chinese businessman Pan Changsheng invested 4 million yuan ($565,000) to convert his plastic packaging factory into a face mask production line.”
Wheels come off China’s mask-making gravy train, as low-end manufacturers count their losses / SCMP
Netease shares rise after Hong Kong listing
NetEase shares close over 5% higher on the first day of trading in Hong Kong / SCMP
China and U.S. wrestle for business supremacy
China must prioritise innovation to avoid being ‘strangled’ by U.S. in next five years, top researcher says / SCMP
Lawmakers push to invest billions in semiconductor industry to counter China / NYT (porous paywall)
“China’s technological ambitions are eliciting rare bipartisan agreement in Washington, with lawmakers considering investing tens of billions of dollars in America’s semiconductor industry over the next five to 10 years to help the United States retain an edge over Beijing.”
More U.S. threats about Hong Kong
Hong Kong security law: U.S. may restrict capital flows through city, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says / SCMP
China to loosen ChiNext regulations
China to ease rules on listings for Nasdaq-like board this year / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“The regulator will unveil rules to adopt so-called registration-based initial public offerings on the ChiNext by the end of June, and implement them this year, according to a statement by the State Council on Thursday. The proposal, announced in April, could cut the review period for listing to months from years, and would scrap limits on price moves for the first five trading days.”
India capitalizes on mistrust toward China
India bets on frozen food buyers moving away from China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“India is pushing for increasing shipments of frozen foods as it seeks to capitalize on a surge in demand and a trust deficit China is facing due to the coronavirus outbreak, a federal minister said.”
Tesla faces risks
Morgan Stanley cuts Tesla to underweight amid China risks / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Morgan Stanley cut Tesla Inc. to underweight from equal-weight, saying the rally that saw the stock break above $1,000 this week doesn’t properly reflect emerging risks.”
Big data aids tax authorities
Big data allows tax authorities to collect on ‘brushed’ e-commerce sales / TechNode
“The new rule is likely to bring more order to the industry over the long term, but an immediate implementation could deal a heavy blow to small online merchants, many of whom are struggling to recover from the impact of Covid-19.”
China’s drive toward electric vehicles
Tesla challenger Nio to raise $428.4 million from share sale / Caixin
“U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle startup Nio is offering 72 million American depositary shares (ADSs), in a possible sign of the company trying to shore up cash reserves amid strong demand by US and Asian investors.”
Shenzhen’s new subsidies mark reversal in China’s green vehicle policy / Caixin
“China’s southern boomtown of Shenzhen has announced that it will give up to 40,000 yuan ($5,659) in subsidies per vehicle to individuals buying new-energy vehicles (NEVs) in an effort to [give] support to a domestic auto industry struggling amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
iQiyi nabs Netflix executive
Chinese video giant iQiyi hires former Netflix executive for global expansion / Caixin
“The Nasdaq-listed Chinese video streaming giant has poached Kuek Yu-Chuang from its U.S. rival Netflix, hiring him as vice president of international business to oversee its strategic planning, marketing, business development and public affairs functions for its overseas businesses, according to a statement published Wednesday.”
China Pacific Insurance launches in London
China Pacific Insurance launches up to $2.15 billion London listing / Reuters
“China Pacific Insurance (601601.SS) launched a London listing on Friday to raise up to $2.15 billion, reviving a scheme to build investment links between the two countries after a series of delays.”
Tencent reports a stake in Warner Music
China’s Tencent Music reports passive stake in Warner Music / Reuters
Car comparison site goes private
Tencent-led investor group to take China’s Bitauto private for $1.1 billion / Reuters
“Chinese car comparison website Bitauto Holdings Ltd (BITA.N) on Friday agreed to be taken private by an investor group backed by gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) for $1.1 billion in cash.”
Zijin mining triumphs in takeover battle
China’s Zijin Mining to buy Guyana Goldfields for $238 million / Reuters
“China’s Zijin Mining (601899.SS) (2899.HK) said on Friday it would acquire Guyana Goldfields (GUY.TO) for C$323 million ($238 million), bringing an end to a protracted takeover battle for the Canada-listed gold miner.”
Sneaking Venezuelan oil through the back door
How China got shipments of Venezuelan oil despite U.S. sanctions / Reuters
“Crude from Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, kept arriving at Chinese ports with the help of a Switzerland-based unit of Rosneft, Russia’s state-owned oil company, and a roundabout delivery method that made it appear as if the oil’s origin was Malaysia…”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
China boosts testing and vaccine investment…
Outbreak quashed, China launches test lab spending spree / Reuters
“China is building hundreds of testing laboratories and stocking up on tests to ramp up screening for the coronavirus, even in healthy people, having all-but stamped out local transmission of the disease.”
Chinese vaccine maker inks deal in Brazil for final testing / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Coronavirus: Brazil signs agreement to produce virus vaccine from Chinese lab / SCMP
“Brazilian officials on Thursday announced an agreement with China’s Sinovac Biotech to produce its coronavirus vaccine in the state of Sao Paulo, where tests involving 9,000 volunteers are to begin next month.”
…As COVID-19 proves hard to stamp out
Beijing reports new coronavirus cases for second day, two food markets shut / Reuters via Straits Times
“China reported two new coronavirus infections in its capital on Friday (June 12), a day after the city government declared its first case in nearly two months, and moved to delay plans for some students to return to school.”
Over 3 per cent of people in Wuhan may have had Covid-19, possibly with no or mild symptoms, studies say / SCMP
Beidou: China’s GPS
China set to complete Beidou network rivalling GPS in global navigation / Reuters
“The Chinese Beidou navigation network will be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from U.S.-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the United States.”
China-connected poaching
After ivory trade crackdown, Chinese buyers find new black market in Cambodia / SCMP
“…Tightening regulations and enforcement have not stamped out the trade in Asia. Instead it has forced criminal networks to adapt and shift to countries less able to enforce the tough rules, according to a new investigation into the illegal ivory trade in Cambodia.”
Where jaguars are killed, new common factor emerges: Chinese investment / NYT (porous paywall)
“In May 2019, a headless jaguar carcass turned up at a garbage dump in southern Belize. The killing, one in a series of similar incidents, added to local outrage and inspired authorities, private citizens and companies to offer a combined $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the jaguar killer.”
Overfishing in Africa
How China’s fishermen are impoverishing Africa / Spectator
“Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of distant water fishing, though, is that it competes with the interests of local people in developing countries. The impact of the Chinese fleet upon Africa is frankly shocking.”
-
Hong Kong updates
National security law: Beijing’s offices in Hong Kong take aim at organisers of class boycotts / SCMP
China urges Hong Kong to cut ‘black hands’ influencing students / SCMP
“One of China’s top agencies responsible for Hong Kong urged the city’s education departments to ‘cut off’ the ‘black hands’ influencing its school system, in response to students’ plans for a referendum vote to determine whether to strike against new national security legislation.”
Tiananmen vigil: Hong Kong pro-democracy figures to face incitement charges / HKFP
“Hong Kong police have informed media tycoon Jimmy Lai and organisers of the annual Tiananmen Massacre vigil that they will face incitement charges in connection with an unauthorised assembly in Causeway Bay last Thursday.”
Europe and China clash over Hong Kong
Dominic Raab urges China to heed U.K.’s Hong Kong warnings / Guardian
“European Parliament members are planning to propose suing China in the United Nations’ highest court over its move to impose national security laws in Hong Kong…”
E.U. parliament mulling U.N. court action against China’s national security law for Hong Kong / SCMP
U.S.’s anti-China defense bill
Senate committee unveils $740 billion defense bill, targets China / Reuters
Flooding continues in southern China
South China floods now affecting one-third of country / Sixth Tone
“According to the latest report Wednesday, over 2.6 million people in 11 provincial-level regions have been affected by the inclement weather, and some 220,000 have had to take shelter.”
Australia’s harder heads prevail
As China tensions mount, Australia’s dovish voices calling for engagement are fading away / SCMP
“As Beijing has continued to ramp up the pressure on key sectors of Australia’s economy, voices urging understanding of China’s position have all but evaporated from a national conversation that has long been informed by both hawkish and dovish sentiment.”
Watching the U.S. elections from Beijing
Elites in Beijing see America in decline, hastened by Trump / Economist (porous paywall)
“Whom would China prefer as America’s next president? That is a hard question, without an uplifting answer.”
PLA officer charged with research theft
PLA officer arrested and charged with visa fraud as he tries to leave United States / SCMP
“As [PLA officer Xin] Wang prepared to depart from Los Angeles International Airport on a flight to Tianjin, he told US customs agents that he ‘had been instructed by his supervisor, the director of his military university lab in [China], to observe the layout of the UCSF lab and bring back information on how to replicate it in China…’”
Chinese communism’s return to form
China’s Communist Party worries about its grassroots weakness / Economist (porous paywall)
“Life is gradually returning to normal, but the pandemic’s impact on the way urban society is organised at the grassroots may be long-lasting. Features of the Mao era are enjoying a revival.”
Life as a hostage in Iran
Released from Iranian prison, U.S. student Xiyue Wang says he was held as a ‘hostage’ / NPR
“Until his release in December, American student Xiyue Wang spent more than three years behind bars in Iran — not because Iranian authorities hoped to glean any information from him, he says, but because they believed he would be useful in their negotiations with the U.S.”
Taiwan war games
Taiwan fires off missile test to simulate asymmetric warfare against mainland China / SCMP
Xi and Duterte make up
China and Philippines pledge mutual support after Rodrigo Duterte’s U-turn on scrapping US alliance / SCMP
“Observers believe that Duterte’s decision was motivated by growing domestic concern over China’s activities in the South China Sea, but Thursday night’s phone conversation between the two focused on the fight against Covid-19.”
China cashes in on Kenya debt
SGR services at risk over Sh38bn China firm debt / Business Daily Africa
“Operations of the standard gauge railway (SGR) Madaraka Express passenger and cargo trains risk being grounded over Sh38 billion in unpaid bills…”
-
Post-graduation employment floors
Fujian tasks universities with helping graduates find jobs / Sixth Tone
“A province in eastern China is asking its colleges and universities to ensure that at least 70% of their fresh graduates are employed by September…”
China’s de-urbanization
Searching for greener pastures, finding familiar pressures / Sixth Tone
“At a time when most of their peers are duking it out in a brutal job market or struggling to put together a down payment on a home, they’re among a growing number of young Chinese who are quitting their jobs and moving to the countryside.”
Lǐ Wénliàng’s 李文亮 widow gives birth
Coronavirus whistle-blower doctor Li Wenliang’s widow gives birth to son / SCMP
“‘My husband, can you see us from heaven?’ [Widow Fu Xuejie] wrote on her WeChat account on Friday morning. ‘The last gift you gave me was born today – I will work hard to love and protect them.’”
