 Soccer star’s son sacked from Serbian team ‘under pressure’ from Beijing - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Soccer star’s son sacked from Serbian team ‘under pressure’ from Beijing

Sports

The China Sports Column is a SupChina weekly feature. 

One of China’s greatest soccer players called for an end to the Communist Party and regime change in two videos uploaded to YouTube last week on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

Hǎo Hǎidōng 郝海东, the nation’s record goal scorer, released the videos on the YouTube channel of exiled Chinese tycoon and critic of the Chinese government, Guō Wénguì 郭文贵.

In the first video, Hao reads out in Chinese a manifesto of a new “Federal State of New China,” a replacement for the People’s Republic of China.

“The Communist Party’s totalitarian rule in China has caused horrific atrocities against humanity,” the ex-Sheffield United player tells the camera, calling the CCP a “terrorist organization.”

“Totalitarian rule in China has caused horrific atrocities against humanity, total disregard for human rights, and the destruction of humanity, trampled all over democracy, violated the rule of law, dishonored lawful agreements, caused great bloodshed in Hong Kong, and exported corruption across the globe,” he says.

“The crimes it has committed are too heinous to be tolerated! The elimination of the Chinese Communist Party is essential in breaking the shackles of slavery imposed on the Chinese people, and also in bringing about peace to the world. The New Federal State of China, as a country without the Chinese Communist Party, will be able to fulfill the needs of all Chinese people as well as ensure the prosperity of the world.”

The second video features an interview with Hao and his wife, Yè Zhāoyǐng 叶钊颖 — a former badminton world champion and Chinese Olympian.

Hao was bullish when asked about the potential consequences of his actions, stating, “Today, we’ve made the biggest and most correct decision in our lives.”

However, this week, the Serbian soccer club, Radnicki Nis, sacked Hǎo Rùnzé 郝润泽, his son, under pressure from Beijing, according to media reports. Only a week ago, Hao Runze had been hailed by Chinese media for scoring his first goal for his Serbian club. Now all mentions of the 23-year-old defender have been erased on Chinese news sites.

The club denied that Hao had been sacked following Chinese political interference, instead claiming his contract had expired (in Serbian).

No more women’s basketball this year, even as men get to play

pasted image 0 9

The rest of the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) season has been canceled following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The 2019–20 WCBA season was suspended in January in preparation for the Olympic qualification tournament but never resumed following the outbreak of the virus around China.

The professional players in the league will have every right to feel aggrieved, however, as last week saw the announcement of the imminent return of the men’s CBA this month.

In China, as in many other countries, women’s sports was the first on the chopping block and is set to be the last to resume.

Ding pulls out of Snooker Tour Championship to “avoid extensive travel”

pasted image 0 10

Chinese snooker star Dīng Jùnhuī 丁俊晖 has withdrawn from the Tour Championship.

The star, who helped spread the sport in China, pulled out of the U.K. tournament slated for June 20 as a “safety precaution” and to “avoid extensive travel” brought about by the U.K. government’s decision to introduce a 14-day quarantine for overseas arrivals in the country.

Ding and the World Snooker Tour had attempted to get Ding an exemption to the rule from the government.

However, it was announced by the governing body that Ding would not travel to the tournament; instead, Stephen Maguire was named as his replacement.

Share
Links for Friday, June 12, 2020 Previous post

Gerry is a sports writer and editor based in Beijing. He can usually be found watching Beijing Guo'an or Kunlun Red Star.

Related articles

Chinese basketball season resumes, Uzi retires

Gerry Harker June 8, 2020

Stephon Marbury and co. take pay cut while Jeremy Lin takes court for exhibition

Gerry Harker June 1, 2020

Chinese soccer’s financial woes: 11 teams disqualified, including former Asian champion Liaoning FC

Gerry Harker May 25, 2020

Jailed owner, COVID-19 spell the end of Chinese soccer’s Tianjin Tianhai

Gerry Harker May 18, 2020

Chinese basketball could resume in July — CBA chief Yao Ming

Gerry Harker May 11, 2020

China’s top boxer Xu Can wants the world; Chinese soccer resumes play

Gerry Harker May 4, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.