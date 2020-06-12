 Week in Review: Friday, June 12, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Week in Review: Friday, June 12, 2020

Premium

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:

  • Beijing updated its sanitized timeline of COVID-19 response, adding even more detail to the initial timeline released by state media two months ago and continuing to characterize China’s response as entirely transparent, timely, and effective. The assertions about timely release of information, particularly of the virus genome sequence and reporting to WHO, are contradicted by WHO officials on the record in the Associated Press last week.
  • The latest Chinese-Indian border dispute has deescalated after China thinned out some of its troops and India seemed to do the same, though a final resolution to the conflict remains elusive.
  • Beijing continued to punish Australia for its campaign to investigate COVID-19’s origins by warning Chinese tourists and students about a supposed increase in racial discrimination. Australian government officials, universities, and some students pushed back.
  • HSBC can’t seem to win after tremendous pressure from Beijing seems to have forced its support for the Hong Kong security law, which of course drew criticism from both the U.S. and the EU.
  • The Chinese Ministry of Education issued a new directive on June 10 making it more difficult for students with foreign passports to qualify for the foreign applicant admission pool, a tactic often used by wealthy families to get easy entrance to top universities.
  • A Chinese film executive, Huáng Wēi 黄巍, committed suicide on June 10, a tragedy that some have come to associate with the negative mental health effects of a lockdown economy.
  • Internet trolls tried to shame dance legend Yáng Lìpíng 杨丽萍 for her child-free lifestyle, but the 61-year-old icon shut down the haters with grace. The troll who started the whole thing ended up ironically condemning online harassment.
  • Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying (黎智英 Lí Zhìyīng) responded to questions from SupChina about the future of Hong Kong and Sino-American relations.
  • Yáo Míng 姚明, head of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), announced plans for all of its 20 teams to resume closed-door play on June 20 — over a month ahead of the NBA.
  • China’s star League of Legends (LoL) gamer Jiǎn Zìháo 简自豪, better known by his online name, Uzi, is retiring due to health complications at the age of 23.
  • A shoddily done Harvard study suggested that hospital traffic and internet searches for COVID-19-related symptoms had risen in Wuhan as early as August 2019, but its methods — including, but not limited to, its core techniques of satellite image analysis and search engine analytics — were deeply flawed.
  • Beijing city authorities declined to revive street stalls, as Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 had urged last week, choosing instead to extoll the virtues of unobstructed “aorta” in the city so that different “organs” can listen to commands of the “brain.” Out of the four cities traditionally considered tier-one — Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen — only Guangzhou unveiled new policies promoting street vending, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Tencent launched a credit scoring system, possibly in response to the call from authorities to boost consumption.
    Share
    Soccer star’s son sacked from Serbian team ‘under pressure’ from Beijing Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Shannon Van Sant.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Friday, June 12, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 12, 2020

    Twitter removes 170,000 accounts that spammed for Beijing

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 12, 2020

    Links for Friday, June 12, 2020

    The editors June 12, 2020

    Editor’s note for Thursday, June 11, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 11, 2020

    Zoom’s China censorship problem

    Shannon Van Sant June 11, 2020

    China warns Australia again on tourism and education

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 11, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.