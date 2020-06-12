Week in Review: Friday, June 12, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- Beijing updated its sanitized timeline of COVID-19 response, adding even more detail to the initial timeline released by state media two months ago and continuing to characterize China’s response as entirely transparent, timely, and effective. The assertions about timely release of information, particularly of the virus genome sequence and reporting to WHO, are contradicted by WHO officials on the record in the Associated Press last week.
- The latest Chinese-Indian border dispute has deescalated after China thinned out some of its troops and India seemed to do the same, though a final resolution to the conflict remains elusive.
- Beijing continued to punish Australia for its campaign to investigate COVID-19’s origins by warning Chinese tourists and students about a supposed increase in racial discrimination. Australian government officials, universities, and some students pushed back.
- HSBC can’t seem to win after tremendous pressure from Beijing seems to have forced its support for the Hong Kong security law, which of course drew criticism from both the U.S. and the EU.
- The Chinese Ministry of Education issued a new directive on June 10 making it more difficult for students with foreign passports to qualify for the foreign applicant admission pool, a tactic often used by wealthy families to get easy entrance to top universities.
- A Chinese film executive, Huáng Wēi 黄巍, committed suicide on June 10, a tragedy that some have come to associate with the negative mental health effects of a lockdown economy.
- Internet trolls tried to shame dance legend Yáng Lìpíng 杨丽萍 for her child-free lifestyle, but the 61-year-old icon shut down the haters with grace. The troll who started the whole thing ended up ironically condemning online harassment.
- Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying (黎智英 Lí Zhìyīng) responded to questions from SupChina about the future of Hong Kong and Sino-American relations.
- Yáo Míng 姚明, head of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), announced plans for all of its 20 teams to resume closed-door play on June 20 — over a month ahead of the NBA.
- China’s star League of Legends (LoL) gamer Jiǎn Zìháo 简自豪, better known by his online name, Uzi, is retiring due to health complications at the age of 23.
- A shoddily done Harvard study suggested that hospital traffic and internet searches for COVID-19-related symptoms had risen in Wuhan as early as August 2019, but its methods — including, but not limited to, its core techniques of satellite image analysis and search engine analytics — were deeply flawed.
- Beijing city authorities declined to revive street stalls, as Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 had urged last week, choosing instead to extoll the virtues of unobstructed “aorta” in the city so that different “organs” can listen to commands of the “brain.” Out of the four cities traditionally considered tier-one — Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen — only Guangzhou unveiled new policies promoting street vending, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Tencent launched a credit scoring system, possibly in response to the call from authorities to boost consumption.
Leave a Reply