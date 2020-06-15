 Sinica Early Access: Censored: Molly Roberts on how China uses deterrence, distraction, and dilution to control its internet - SupChina
Sinica Early Access: Censored: Molly Roberts on how China uses deterrence, distraction, and dilution to control its internet

This week on Sinica, we continue with the ongoing California series of podcasts that Kaiser recorded last winter, and present a conversation taped in December, when he chatted with Margaret (Molly) Roberts, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of California, San Diego. Molly also co-directs the China Data Lab at the 21st Century China Center, and her latest book, Censored: Distraction and Diversion Inside China’s Great Firewall, takes a deep, data-driven look at the way that internet censorship functions, and how it impacts Chinese internet users.  

  • Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access

China in Africa Podcast: China’s ties with Nigeria are a lot better than they seem

Lagos State University political science lecturer Abdul-Gafar Tobi Oshodi joins Eric and Cobus this week to discuss the current state of China-Nigeria relations. After a turbulent past few months following the events in Guangzhou back in April, and now calls from the Nigerian House of Representatives to check the immigration status of every Chinese national and business in the country (plus a separate effort to review every Chinese loan dating back 20 years), it would be safe to assume that diplomatic ties are strained.

But Tobi Oshodi says that beneath the surface, relations between these two countries are far more stable than they may seem

